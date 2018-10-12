Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 12 October, 2018 09:37 IST

iOS 12.0.1 updates comes with an embarrassing load of issues for iPhones, iPads

Surprisingly, the long-reported iMessage issue too exists in the iOS 12.0.1 update.

After the iOS 12 was rolled out for iPhone and iPad users last month, Apple has been releasing a bunch of subsequent updates to it, for minor bug fixes and improvements. The latest to come in is the iOS 12.0.1, and this patch seems to be running the wrong way, and has brought with it more issues than it has fixed.

Apple iOS 12. Image: Apple Website

iMessage

Picking up from where iOS 12 left off, iOS 12.0.1 is still sending iMessages to the wrong people. Despite multiple complaints coming from the users’ end, Apple has been insisting that the issue is actually a feature, and fails to fix the problem till now.

For those unaware of the issue, iMessage in iOS 12 has a new 'unified thread' functionality, which basically brings together all iMessage contacts who have multiple phone numbers and emails. Consequently, showing a single thread of messages of people who have multiple contact details.

However, due to the bug, iMessage has been merging threads with different contacts, thereby creating potentially embarrassing situations where your message can go to several people unintentionally.

Besides the iMessage issue, iOS 12.0.1 users have also reported that their iPhones either don’t make or receive calls. The issue has been found on both new and old iPhones.

4G/LTE Connectivity

Then, there is also a report by PiunikaWeb that reveals that the iOS 12.0.1 also fails to fix the 4G/LTE connectivity problems, which a lot of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have complained of.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity too is a total bust the new update.

Wi-Fi

The iOS 12.0.1 does not fix the Wi-Fi issue either, wherein users say that their device connects to Wi-Fi only ‘occasionally’.

Battery issue

Other than that, while Apple seems to have fixed the infamous charge gate with a big fix, battery life problems are once again surfacing .

Hope you are reading this Apple!

