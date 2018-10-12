After the iOS 12 was rolled out for iPhone and iPad users last month, Apple has been releasing a bunch of subsequent updates to it, for minor bug fixes and improvements. The latest to come in is the iOS 12.0.1, and this patch seems to be running the wrong way, and has brought with it more issues than it has fixed.

iMessage

Picking up from where iOS 12 left off, iOS 12.0.1 is still sending iMessages to the wrong people. Despite multiple complaints coming from the users’ end, Apple has been insisting that the issue is actually a feature, and fails to fix the problem till now.

For those unaware of the issue, iMessage in iOS 12 has a new 'unified thread' functionality, which basically brings together all iMessage contacts who have multiple phone numbers and emails. Consequently, showing a single thread of messages of people who have multiple contact details.

However, due to the bug, iMessage has been merging threads with different contacts, thereby creating potentially embarrassing situations where your message can go to several people unintentionally.

Besides the iMessage issue, iOS 12.0.1 users have also reported that their iPhones either don’t make or receive calls. The issue has been found on both new and old iPhones.

I am able to make call but problem in receiving. IOS version is 12.0.1. — Ankur Jain (@aankjain) October 11, 2018

Happens to me, too. In the Phone app, on the Recents tab, if I press the All tab at the top, the Phone app crashes, so I can’t ever view recent calls. Still happening after installing 12.0.1. — Bryan Smart (@BryanSmart) October 10, 2018

@AppleSupport since the iOS 12.0.1 update I can’t make or receive any calls I can FaceTime and txt just not call the call screen won’t come up it just returns to home :(( #pleasehelp — Vicki Wright | Mumma And Her Monsters Blog (@MummaAHM) October 11, 2018

4G/LTE Connectivity

Then, there is also a report by PiunikaWeb that reveals that the iOS 12.0.1 also fails to fix the 4G/LTE connectivity problems, which a lot of iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max users have complained of.

Bluetooth

Bluetooth connectivity too is a total bust the new update.

The Bluetooth bug remains ... but overall iOS 12.0.1 is a nice, much needed hotfix! Go ahead and grab it. Any possible jailbreak isn’t enough reason to skip this update — JΞSЦS ༺•☾M G W V☽•༻ (@Kewl_Onion) October 9, 2018

Ios 12.0.1 now messing with my vehicle Bluetooth. Remind me not to “upgrade” again!!! — Peter Ladis (@Peter94331312) October 9, 2018

Just updated ios 12.0.1 and still Bluetooth wont show up tf apple @Apple @AppleSupport — landi (@Landrauhl) October 8, 2018

Wi-Fi

The iOS 12.0.1 does not fix the Wi-Fi issue either, wherein users say that their device connects to Wi-Fi only ‘occasionally’.

@AppleSupport wifi speed on my xs 12.0.1 is still alot slower than my iphone 7 A1778.(signal is fine, it's speed) 7 loads everything in a zip, although they score the same in speed test. Is it safari ? Is it iOS ? Please do something — RaymondD (@raymonddtduong) October 11, 2018

@Apple @AppleSupport Never buying another iPhone. Upgraded to iOS 12 and then 12.0.1. because 12 had so many bugs! Now my WiFi connection only works occasionally! Never ever again! Rather move to #Samsung @Samsung #hadenough #crap #noQC #Useless — Gilbert Odendaal (@RoadeyeSA) October 11, 2018

@AppleSupport after updating to iOS 12.0.1 I seem to have a Wi-Fi bug. Can I please get assistance? — Granwille Strauss (@Slick_Nam) October 10, 2018

Battery issue

Other than that, while Apple seems to have fixed the infamous charge gate with a big fix, battery life problems are once again surfacing .

Anyone reporting battery drain after downloading #IOS #12.0.1? I’ve already lost 14% this morning, unusual. @AppleSupport — Hoskins (@chad_hoskins) October 9, 2018

I am also experiencing increased battery consumption in iPhone SE, 12.0.1 iOS — Venkaatesh DURAIRAJ (@venkaateshd) October 9, 2018

Same here! iPhone XS on iOS 12.0.1 has had terrible battery life since updating. By lunchtime today I was down to 18%, even though I had hardly used my phone. — EPCATDork (@EPCATDork) October 10, 2018

Hope you are reading this Apple!