Tuesday, April 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India' with OEM maker Wistron, prices start from Rs 39,990

Apple has for long been struggling with faltering iPhone sales in India due to ludicrous pricing.

tech2 News StaffApr 02, 2019 10:35:07 IST

After starting the assembly of iPhone SE and iPhone 6S in India, Apple has announced that it will now start the local manufacturing of iPhone 7 as well. The assembly of iPhones will be handled by global OEM manufacturer Wistron which has a plant in Bengaluru.

According to Apple, the iPhone 7 32 GB and 128 GB will be selling in India for a price of Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990 respectively. To be clear Wistron has not mentioned anything about the iPhone 7 Plus so we assume that only the iPhone 7 is in the pipeline for manufacturing.

Apple iPhone 7 to now be Assembled in India with OEM maker Wistron, prices start from Rs 39,990

Representational image.

While this is good news, analysts, as per an ETtech report, say that it is unlikely that the price of the iPhone 7 will drop as Apple would look to invest the margins coming from this deal into a more aggressive marketing strategy.

Apple has for long been struggling with faltering iPhone sales in the world's second-biggest smartphone market. This could be attributed to Apple's ludicrous pricing on its devices which stem from the heavy import taxes levied by the Indian government on products not manufactured in India.

In January-end Tim Cook explained factors behind the struggle in iPhone sales in emerging markets — which applies to India. The CEO pointed out that “weak macro-conditions” in certain emerging markets were more severe than what the company ‘foresaw’ in China. Foreign exchange is another key factor behind the slow iPhone sales, Cook said.

While there is intense pressure on iPhone sales and numbers, Cook noted, “iPhone subsidies are becoming increasingly less common,”  according to an IANS report.

Even so, having a local manufacturing process for iPhones is perhaps the sure shot way for Apple to cut down on prices and get better sales in the country.

"We are proud to be producing iPhone 7 in Bengaluru for our local customers furthering our long-term commitment in India,” said Apple in its report.

Apple also shared some of the findings of its annual supplier report. In its 13th Annual Supplier Responsibility report 2019, Apple said there has been a substantial gain in health education among supplier workers at Wistron Bengaluru. There is an 85 percent increase in knowledge about early cancer detection, 60 percent increase in knowledge about nutrition and 54 per cent increase in knowledge about diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol among the supplier workers in India.

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India'. Image: Apple

Apple iPhone 7 to now be 'Assembled in India'. Image: Apple

Just to recap, here are the major specs of the iPhone 7:

  • 4.7-inch Retina HD display
  • iOS 12 the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system
  • Water and dust resistant (rated IP67)2
  • 12 MP camera with HDR and 4K video at 30 fps
  • 7 MP FaceTime HD camera with HDR
  • Touch ID for secure authentication
  • A10 Fusion chip

You can read the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus review.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)


also see

iPhone SE

Apple iPhone SE makes a comeback in the US Apple store with a lower price tag

Mar 26, 2019
Apple iPhone SE makes a comeback in the US Apple store with a lower price tag
Apple CEO Tim Cook says the future depends on global collaboration with China

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook says the future depends on global collaboration with China

Mar 23, 2019
Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Apple

Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Mar 26, 2019
Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Apple

Apple to offer bundles of channels from content providers with its new TV service

Mar 22, 2019
Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Apple vs Qualcomm

Tim Cook to testify in Apple vs Qualcomm trial taking place in San Diego in April

Mar 29, 2019
Apple's Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

Tim Cook

Apple's Tim Cook just gifted us a ready-made template for iPad Mini memes

Mar 19, 2019

science

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Starquakes rocking the Sun of an alien world reveals details about a 'Hot Saturn'

Apr 02, 2019
Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Space Debris

Mission Shakti has created 400 pieces of debris, endangered space station: NASA

Apr 02, 2019
World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Autism

World Autism Day: Early detection, screening can make all the difference in kids

Apr 01, 2019
A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Memory

A sweaty, 20-minute workout could give your memory a big boost, study finds

Apr 01, 2019