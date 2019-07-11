Thursday, July 11, 2019Back to
Apple has begun exporting India-made iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 units to Europe: Report

Sources state that about 100,000 units of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are being exported every month.

tech2 News StaffJul 11, 2019 20:38:39 IST

Apple appears to have begun exporting iPhones that are made in India to a handful of European markets.

As per a report by The Economic Times, three sources close to Apple have confirmed the move which will serve a major boost the government's Make in India plan.

As per the report, Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron Corp's India arm, which began assembling iPhones in the country back in 2016, has become the first of Apple's contract makers to export iPhones from its facility in Bengaluru.

"Under 1,00,000 units of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 are being exported a month", the article quoted Research Director at Counterpoint Research, Neil Shah, as saying.

Apple has begun exporting India-made iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 units to Europe: Report

Representational image. Reuters.

“The exports have begun a few months ago to European markets,” Shah added.

While Apple or Wistron are both yet to affirm this bit of news, we do know that Wistron’s Bengaluru facility currently assembles the iPhone 6s and the iPhone 7.

We've also seen recent reports suggest that contract manufacturer Foxconn might soon start assembling the newer iPhone X in India at a plant in Tami Nadu.

The US-China trade war has forced Apple, among other major brands to explore the option of shifting it production out of China, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review.

Pushing manufacturing in India might help Apple avoid import duties, which would let it lower the price of devices. The company could also invest the savings back into its retail chain.

Ramping up manufacturing in India will also help Apple fulfill local sourcing norms, a necessary criterion for opening its own stores in India.

