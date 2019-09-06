tech2 News Staff

Apple had ditched TouchID in favour of FaceID back in 2017 when it released the iPhone X (Review) and it seemed that the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus (Review) would be the last iPhones with a fingerprint-based authentication system. Now a new report has come to light which states that the company could be implementing in-screen fingerprint technology which could be seen on iPhone as early as 2020.

As per a report by Bloomberg, the in-display fingerprint technology is being tested inside Apple and also with its overseas suppliers. The report states that this new upcoming technology will be embedded in the screen and have a large surface area where the user can authenticate their fingerprint. This new TouchID will work in tandem with FaceID as well.

The report also says that suppliers have "proven their ability to integrate the technology into iPhones" but mass-producing it is an issue. It is not clear from the report if Apple is going to go with an optical sensor which is seen in most phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro (Review) or an ultrasonic sensor, which is currently only available on the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the Note 10-series.

In more news about Apple, a report by Nikkei points to the possible launch of a smaller low-cost iPhone in 2020. With the new iPhone, Apple is expected to pick up on its mid-range smartphone sales in markets like India and China, where sales have not really picked up even in comparison to Apple’s bigger, global problem of declining sales.

This is low-cost iPhone SE replacement will reportedly feature a 4.7-inch LCD display, and will in all probability pack in the same components as the new iPhones, which could also include the A13 SoC expected in this year’s lineup.

