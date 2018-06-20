It has been known for some time that Apple has plans to add three new iPhones to its 2018 lineup. As has been reported earlier, out of the three, two will have OLED screens while the third one will have a 6.1-inch LCD panel. Now a new report has indicated on exactly how many iPhones Apple is looking to order this year.

As per Korean website, Thebell, Apple might require 45 million shipments of the larger 6.5-inch OLED iPhone and 25 million shipments for the smaller 5.84-inch OLED iPhone. The expected shipment for the cheaper 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could hit 30 million shipments, as per the report.

Last it was reported that Apple's sales might rely more on the LCD iPhone as compared to the OLED iPhones. This could have been because Apple had to reportedly tell Samsung on cutting down manufacturing OLED panels as the iPhone X sales failed to match the required expectations. The ginormous price tag of the device might have played a big hand in this.

However, as per the report, Apple has held off on ordering a lot of LCD panels as reports have indicated a growing interest towards the flagship 6.5-inch OLED iPhone. If these reports prove to be false and sales start dwindling, Japan Display, from whom Apple is getting the LCD panels, will ramp up productions to meet the demand.

We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt as the source may not be a reliable one. However, we shall keep you apprised of the latest news as it comes.