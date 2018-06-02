We are less than two days away from Apple kickstarting its annual developer conference where the Cupertino-based company is not expected to launch any hardware but we are beginning to see early renders of the 6.1-inch iPhone, Apple is expected to launch later this year.

As per a previous report, Apple is expected to launch three iPhones this year, two of which will likely feature OLED display and one which will come with an IPS LCD panel. As revealed in a report by MySmartPrice, an early render of what is said to be the LCD-bearing, low-cost, 6.1-inch iPhone.

These are early days considering Apple will launch new iPhones only in or after September, but if the render is anything to go by, there will not be very many changes to the basic design when compared to the 2018 iPhone X. We have the 'notch' exactly where it was on the iPhone X with slim bezels on all four sides of the display. The aspect ratio of the display is also expected to be same 19.5:9 ratio we find on the iPhone X. The frame of the phone looks like it will be made of aluminum, while the back features a glass panel similar to the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

Being the most affordable of the three expected variants, the render also shows that the phone will feature a single-camera setup on the back.

As per a separate report by Korean publication, The Bell, the cheaper 6.1-inch variant of the iPhone may be launched two months after the other two iPhone, owing to "technical difficulties". While this suggests that Apple is not ready to mass produce this phone just yet, but could be better prepared by November for a global launch.

As per the report, the LCD panels on the cheaper 6.1-inch iPhone are supplied by LG and Japan Display (JDI) and sources close to the suppliers claim that they are struggling to meet the demands, as of now. There also seems to an issue with backlight bleeding around the notch which could be another reason why Apple may be forced to push the launch by a couple of months.