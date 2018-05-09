Apple will be reportedly launching three new iPhones this year which will have the design elements of the iPhone X. There are also reports that two iPhones will have an OLED display and a 6.1-inch variant will have an LCD display. Now a report has emerged which claims that the size of the rumoured iPhone X Plus will be the same as that of the iPhone 8 Plus.

As per the report by Macotakara, the iPhone X Plus, which is expected to have a 6.5-inch display, will fit in a body that is the same as that of the iPhone 8 Plus. To recall, the iPhone 8 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen along with huge top and bottom bezels. So it can be a reasonable assumption that the iPhone X Plus, with its reduced bezels, would be nearly the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus and have a bigger display.

This was true even for the iPhone X which had dimensions of 5.65 x 2.79 inches with a 5.8-inch screen and the iPhone 8 which had nearly the same dimensions of 5.45 x 2.65 inches but had a smaller 4.7-inch display.

Macotakara, also says that iOS 12 will have support for horizontal Face ID unlocking. Currently, the Face ID on the iPhone X works only in vertical mode. Obviously, nothing has been confirmed and is mere speculation. However, we shall be updating you on the story as it develops.