Saturday, June 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Slowly declining iPhone sales incurred a penalty from Samsung displays for not selling enough.

tech2 News StaffJun 22, 2019 12:39:51 IST

Owing to iPhone sales going down, Samsung isn’t quite happy with the purchases of its premium OLED panels. Samsung Display has reportedly slapped Apple with a penalty for not fulfilling the contract and is seeking a compensation from the Cupertino giant.

Apple’s future laptops and tablets could feature OLEDs to compensate Samsung

Apple iPhone XR. Image: tech2/Omkar Patne

Most of the OLED displays on the iPhones are made by Samsung. As reported by AppleInsider, the Korean company wants compensation in hundreds of millions of dollars for not meeting the minimum numbers. Nothing has been finalised now since Apple and Samsung are still negotiating a deal.

It’s still unclear how things are going to turn out. Speculations suggest that Apple could consider using OLED panels on other hardware apart from its flagship iPhones. While the future MacBook Pro and iPads will be reportedly using mini-LED technology, it’s uncertain whether Apple will make the switch to OLEDs.

However, it could definitely upgrade its lower-end iPhone XR smartphone with an OLED display instead of the current LCD panel. All of this is speculation anyway and it may not even happen if both companies come to an entirely different agreement.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile


also see

Pixel 4

Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked

Jun 14, 2019
Apple iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Google Pixel 4 launch timelines leaked
Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Apple

Apple assessing costs to move 15-30 percent of its production from China: Report

Jun 19, 2019
Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Apple

Apple still holds nearly half of the world's premium smartphone segment: Counterpoint

Jun 20, 2019
Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business

Apple

Apple reportedly in talks to acquire a portion of Intel’s modem business

Jun 12, 2019
iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Apple

iPhone 11 will 'lack novelty' for consumers says an analyst in Japan's Mizuho Securities

Jun 15, 2019
Apple's 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple

Apple's 2020 high-end iPhones to have 5G while the low-end iPhone will have LTE only: Ming-Chi Kuo

Jun 18, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019
Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Astronomy

Amateur astronomy part one: Getting started, and choosing the right gear

Jun 18, 2019
G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019