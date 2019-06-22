tech2 News Staff

Owing to iPhone sales going down, Samsung isn’t quite happy with the purchases of its premium OLED panels. Samsung Display has reportedly slapped Apple with a penalty for not fulfilling the contract and is seeking a compensation from the Cupertino giant.

Most of the OLED displays on the iPhones are made by Samsung. As reported by AppleInsider, the Korean company wants compensation in hundreds of millions of dollars for not meeting the minimum numbers. Nothing has been finalised now since Apple and Samsung are still negotiating a deal.

It’s still unclear how things are going to turn out. Speculations suggest that Apple could consider using OLED panels on other hardware apart from its flagship iPhones. While the future MacBook Pro and iPads will be reportedly using mini-LED technology, it’s uncertain whether Apple will make the switch to OLEDs.

However, it could definitely upgrade its lower-end iPhone XR smartphone with an OLED display instead of the current LCD panel. All of this is speculation anyway and it may not even happen if both companies come to an entirely different agreement.