06 July, 2018

Apple could be launching five new new iPads and MacBooks shows EEC filing: Report

The new Apple devices run iOS 11 and iOS 10.13 and not the expected iOS 12 or macOS Mojave.

Apple has registered new models for both iPads and Macs with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The company is also expected to launch an iPad Pro with Face ID, slim bezels, and no home button.

Cosomac was able to access the Eurasian Economic Commission database and claims that the documents are authentic.

"Apple has just obtained the approval for the sale of five models of laptops, and five models of tablets," the report said.

Representational Image

Representational Image

The five models of laptops which will be marketed by Apple are reportedly numbered A1931, A1932, A1988, A1989 and A1990; and the five iPad models bear numbers A1876, A2013, A1934, A1979 and A2014.

According to the registrations, the devices run iOS 11 and iOS 10.13. It is strange that none of these devices seem to be equipped with iOS 12 or macOS Mojave, which one would usually expect.

We already know the April 2018 rumour, when Apple was supposedly in the process of launching several iPhone models.

Cosomac had discovered new Russian language regulatory filing in the EEC database which showed several unreleased iPhone models. The model numbers in question were A1920, A1921, A1984, A2097, A2098, A2099, A2101, A2103, A2104, A2105 and A2106.

We are past WWDC and none of this happened, so it is quite possible that these filings that Cosomac has discovered aren't really all that authentic.

