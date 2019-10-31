tech2 News Staff

Apple CEO, Tim Cook today announced that they are expecting $85.5 billion to $89.5 billion sales in the holiday quarter this year that ends in December. Cook also said that they are banking on the good sale of iPhone 11 models, wearables, Apple accessories like Airpods.

The company launched its noise-cancelling AirPods Pro in the US earlier this week and they are priced at Rs 24,900 in India. The newly launched product has hit the stores in the US today and they might soon be available for sale in India as well.

As per a report by 9to5 Mac, though the AirPod Pro packs with its own unique features like noise cancellation, transparency mode, there are still many functionalities that overlap. Airpods 2 was launched in March in India at a starting price of Rs 14,900 whereas the latest Airpod Pro is priced at Rs 24,900. While users are still juggling over the fact if the new AirPods Pro is good enough to replace the old one, Cook clears the air.

Cook reportedly says that AirPods Pro are complementary to AirPods and not their replacement. He stated, "We're anxious to see the customers for the new AirPod[s] Pro. I would guess that one, particularly in the early going, will be people that have AirPods today and want to also have a pair for the times they need noise cancellation.”

According to him, AirPods users who want noise cancellation will go for the newly launched AirPods Pro.

Since there is a massive difference in the price of AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, users took went to Twitter to vent their feelings. Here are a few tweets explaining how the users are handling this news.

Me buying the new #AirPodsPro knowing damn well i only have $5.68 on my bank account pic.twitter.com/r8Y66WCPsx — ÷] (@Victori81455472) October 29, 2019

Me trying to convince myself I don't need AirPod Pro's pic.twitter.com/DCMFVXPQCQ — Tyson Hutchins (@tysonhutchins_) October 28, 2019

My regular AirPods are fine... my regular AirPods are fine... my regular AirPods are fine #airpodspro pic.twitter.com/r2AAywMTMm — City Rain 👋🏻 (@cityraintunes) October 30, 2019

People who recently bought AirPods on the sidelines like:#AirPodsPro pic.twitter.com/4xt07mMiO8 — JR 👨🏾‍💻 (@wafflesolez) October 28, 2019

Realizing how poor and worthless you are with the old #AirPods pic.twitter.com/XNKmZvcDtP — Tony Pipes 🍗🍗 (@PwingsGambler) October 28, 2019



The AirPods Pro are expected to soon land in India markets as well, as the company has not yet given any specific date.

