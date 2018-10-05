Apple has blocked possibilities of third-party repairs on the 2018 models of MacBook Pros and iMac Pros by making it compulsory for the devices to pass Apple diagnostics for certain repairs to be completed, the media reported.

The result of not running the Apple diagnostics on these devices would result in an inoperative system and an incomplete repair according to an internal document from Apple to service providers, MacRumors reported on Thursday.

The requirement applies to repairs involving the display, logic board, Touch ID, keyboard, battery, trackpad, and speakers on 2018 MacBook Pro and for iMac Pro it applies on logic board and flash storage repairs only.

Since Apple's diagnostic suite is only limited to internal use by Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers, independent repair shops without Apple certification may not be able to repair certain parts on the iMac Pro and 2018 MacBook Pro.

This requirement is a result of the "T2 chip" that is used in these devices, which integrates the system management controller, image signal processor, audio controller, and solid-state drive (SSD) controller.

It also features a "Secure Enclave" co-processor for secure boot, encrypted storage and authenticating Touch ID, the report added.

Apple has not yet commented on the subject.