Wednesday, February 06, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple asked by US House Democrats to answer questions on the FaceTime bug

Apple says that it plans to improve how it handles reports of software bugs.

Reuters Feb 06, 2019 07:53:33 IST

Two key US House of Representatives Democrats on Tuesday asked Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, to answer questions about a privacy flaw in Apple’s group video chat software after a teenager and his mother tried for days to warn the iPhone maker of the bug.

Apple said on Friday it had fixed the issue with FaceTime and said it planned to improve how it handles reports of software bugs.

House Energy and Commerce Chairman Frank Pallone and Representative Jan Schakowsky, who chairs a subcommittee overseeing consumer issues said in a letter they were “deeply troubled” over how long it took Apple to address the security flaw.

They want to know when Apple first learned of the issue, the extent to which the flaw may have compromised consumers’ privacy, and if “there are other undisclosed bugs that currently exist and have not been addressed.”

Alex Stamos has called out Tim Cook over Apple's support for Chinese surveillance mechanisms.

Alex Stamos has called out Tim Cook over Apple's support for Chinese surveillance mechanisms.

Apple did not immediately comment to Reuters.

“Your company and others must proactively ensure devices and applications protect consumer privacy, immediately act when a vulnerability is identified and address any harm caused when you fail to meet your obligations to consumers,” the Democrats wrote. “We do not believe Apple has been as transparent as this serious issue requires.”

The flaw in the software allowed users to hear the audio of a person they were calling before that person answered the call.

Apple turned off the FaceTime group chat feature last week as its engineers worked to fix the issue.

“We want to assure our customers that as soon as our engineering team became aware of the details necessary to reproduce the bug, they quickly disabled Group FaceTime and began work on the fix,” Apple said in a statement last week.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

also see

Apple

FaceTime bug sends your audio, video to others before you even connect the call

Jan 29, 2019

Apple

Apple disables Group FaceTime after major bug shares users' audio without consent

Jan 30, 2019

Apple

Apple gets probed for failure to warn consumers about Group FaceTime bug

Jan 31, 2019

FaceTime

Apple to issue software patch later this week to fix FaceTime privacy bug

Jan 29, 2019

Apple

Tim Cook explains reasons behind slow iPhone sales in emerging markets like India

Jan 31, 2019

Apple

Apple services business grows, Tim Cook says China trade tensions are easing

Jan 30, 2019

science

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Wildlife

Would the owner of a USB stick found in poop from a leopard seal speak up please?

Feb 05, 2019

3D Printing

Groundbreaking new 3D printer 'the replicator' uses light to print objects in resin

Feb 05, 2019

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019