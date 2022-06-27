Monday, June 27, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a hearing aid, and a heart rate tracking among other features

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is going to include a bunch of new features in the next generation of the AirPods Pro. This will include hearing aid and heart rate tracking along with adaptive noise cancellation, self-adaptive equalisation, spatial audio.


FP StaffJun 27, 2022 13:07:49 IST

Apple is slated to launch a host of new devices this fall, including four models of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Along with the new iPhones, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also set to release an updated version of the AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 will come with a hearing aid, and a heart rate tracking among other features

Apart from having features such as fast charging over USB-C, Apple is also likely to add a hearing aid function and heart rate tracking features on the new AirPods Pro 2.

A report on the leaked features of the AirPods Pro 2 suggests that the 2nd generation of Apple’s pro-TWS earbuds will be powered by an H1 chipset and will have support for self-adaptive active noise cancellation or ANC. 

Furthermore, it adds that Apple will include a heart rate tracker and a USB Type-C support alongside hearing aid functions. Users with hearing problems will be able to use the second-generation AirPods Pro as a hearing aid device. 

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is also said to come with a heart rate tracker that will analyse the data from the inner ear and will monitor the heart rate and body temperature. Furthermore, features such as self-adaptive equalisation, spatial audio and audio sharing that are also found in the AirPods 3rd Gen will be included in the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

New renders of the AirPod Pro 2nd Gen have surfaced, suggesting that Apple will be offering a USB Type-C port with multiple openings on both sides. Earlier it was tipped that the design of the next generation of AirPods Pro will be similar to the existing AirPods Pro and the stem will also be of the same size. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

Here Are 5 REASONS Why 'Call Of Duty Mobile' FAILED In India I CODM

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022

AMAZING News For The Indian Gaming Community! #Shorts #budget2022


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple Watch Series 8: From features to possible pricing, here’s everything we know so far

Jun 17, 2022
Apple Watch Series 8: From features to possible pricing, here’s everything we know so far
Not just new iPhones and iPads, Apple is set to launch a whole bunch of new devices this fall

Apple

Not just new iPhones and iPads, Apple is set to launch a whole bunch of new devices this fall

Jun 27, 2022
Apple CEO Tim Cook hints that their AR headset may launch sooner than expected

Apple

Apple CEO Tim Cook hints that their AR headset may launch sooner than expected

Jun 23, 2022
Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

NewsTracker

Maryland Apple workers face hurdles after vote to unionize

Jun 20, 2022
Apple's AR glasses will be launched in 2024, along with a second-gen VR headset

Apple

Apple's AR glasses will be launched in 2024, along with a second-gen VR headset

Jun 14, 2022
After EU, US lawmakers now mulling over making a standard charging port for all electronic devices

After EU, US lawmakers now mulling over making a standard charging port for all electronic devices

Jun 20, 2022

science

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022
Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Explainers

Explained: How Swiss researchers pulled clean drinking water from thin air with no energy input

Jun 13, 2022
China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Solar Energy

China working on space-based solar panels, plans to replace ground-based solar panels

Jun 08, 2022