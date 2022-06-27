FP Staff

Apple is slated to launch a host of new devices this fall, including four models of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Along with the new iPhones, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also set to release an updated version of the AirPods Pro.

Apart from having features such as fast charging over USB-C, Apple is also likely to add a hearing aid function and heart rate tracking features on the new AirPods Pro 2.

A report on the leaked features of the AirPods Pro 2 suggests that the 2nd generation of Apple’s pro-TWS earbuds will be powered by an H1 chipset and will have support for self-adaptive active noise cancellation or ANC.

Furthermore, it adds that Apple will include a heart rate tracker and a USB Type-C support alongside hearing aid functions. Users with hearing problems will be able to use the second-generation AirPods Pro as a hearing aid device.

The AirPods Pro 2nd Gen is also said to come with a heart rate tracker that will analyse the data from the inner ear and will monitor the heart rate and body temperature. Furthermore, features such as self-adaptive equalisation, spatial audio and audio sharing that are also found in the AirPods 3rd Gen will be included in the upcoming AirPods Pro 2nd Gen.

New renders of the AirPod Pro 2nd Gen have surfaced, suggesting that Apple will be offering a USB Type-C port with multiple openings on both sides. Earlier it was tipped that the design of the next generation of AirPods Pro will be similar to the existing AirPods Pro and the stem will also be of the same size.