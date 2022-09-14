Mehul Reuben Das

Last week, we saw that Apple’s A16 Bionic SoC, which is being used in the newly launched iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max did not fare that well in a synthetic Geekbench test. This put a lot of questions in the mind of Apple fans and tech geeks, who were considering upgrading to the new flagships from Apple.

A recent Antutu test, however, has shown that more than the CPU, Apple has focused on the GPU of the A16 Bionic SoC. Considering the results of the tests, things are looking up for the new iPhone 14 Pro lineup.

The iPhone 14 Pro got a score of 9,78,147, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max managed to score 9,72,936. That represents an improvement of around 19 per cent when compared to the iPhone 13 series.

An interesting thing to note should be that since the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus use the chipset from the iPhone 13 Pro duo, this is a comparison within the iPhone 14 series as well. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were also upgraded to 6GB of RAM.

Looking at the breakdowns, the CPU performance went up by a respectable 17 per cent, while the RAM’s score is up by 10 per cent. However, it’s really the GPU that impresses with a 28 per cent jump over the previous generation.

Given that this is a vast generational improvement, perhaps the highest in recent years, it is a bit surprising that Apple didn’t use this data during their presentation.

For comparison, early AnTuTu results for the iPhone 13 Pros last year showed a 17% increase in CPU score over the 12 Pro generation and 19% for the GPU. Last year it was the memory score that wowed with a 44% jump.

Note that the iPhone 14 Pro pair that was tested had 1TB of storage, which gives it a small edge over models with smaller capacity. Still, the A16 chipset shows a solid performance improvement over last year’s chip.

Do note, that this year’s flagship Android devices featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 scores are in the 1,000,000 range with the Asus ROG Phone 6 scoring 1,110,172 overall, 261,708 on the CPU test and 469,592 on the GPU test.