Asus ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro launched in India, check out the price, specs and availability

Asus’s latest flagships, the ROG Phone 6 Series, have some insane specs. Imagine using a smartphone with 18GB RAM. Modern-day gaming consoles don’t have that sort of specs. We take a look at the specifications and pricing of the ROG Phone 6, and the ROG Phone 6 Pro.


FP StaffJul 06, 2022 11:24:51 IST

Asus launched two new smartphones under its ROG Phone series, the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro in India as well as the rest of the world.  Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset these devices come with some seriously insane specs. As far as performance and hardware are concerned, no other mobile device comes close. 

From a 165Hz display to an 18GB RAM, the ROG 6 series packs a serious punch. Here’s everything need to know about the Asus ROG Phone 6 series. Ever since the first ROG smartphone appeared on the market in 2018, the Taiwanese company has consistently upgraded the lineup with newer models almost every year and has consistently been the king of smartphones at least in terms of specs.

 In all of its previous iterations, the ROG Phone had just one task in mind - to be the best gaming smartphone on the market. This time around, Asus wants the ROG Phone 6 to be one of the best smartphones overall that people would love to daily drive.

We take a look at the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, their specifications, price in India, and their availability.

Asus ROG Phone 6: Specifications, price and availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6 comes with a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports a refresh rate of 165Hz screen refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification. The phone also has 720Hz touch sampling rate and 23ms touch latency making it one of the most responsive devices on the market, at least on paper. 

Powering the device is the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with Adreno 730 GPU. Internationally, the device comes with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage, but in India, only the 12GB+256GB variant will be sold. Asus has also equipped the device with a dedicated Pixelworks i6 display processor that will add additional frames in on-screen content to make the viewing experience smoother.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 gets a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor for the primary camera, along with a 13MP sensor for the ultrawide camera and an unspecified macro camera. It also comes with a 12MP front-facing camera.

The Asus ROG Phone packs a 6,000mAh battery, with two USB Type-C ports for charging, one on the bottom and another on the side. You get 65W fast charging and 10W reverse charging, but because of the secondary display, you don’t get wireless charging. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, a tri-microphone array, stereo speakers and 12 5G bands.

The ROG Phone 6 is available in a number of configurations but in India, only one variant will be made available. The 12GB+256GB variant has been priced at Rs 71,999 and will be available in both, the white and the black colourways.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specifications, price and availability - 89,999

The ROG Phone 6 Pro is identical to the vanilla ROG Phone 6 in most ways. It gets the same 6.78-inch display, the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, as well as the same array of cameras, as well as the same battery and fast charging support. 

What sets the ROG Phone 6 Pro apart from the regular ROG Phone 6, is the fact that you get 18GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the back panel, instead of the illuminated RGB ‘ROG’ logo, the device gets a ROG Vision colour PMOLED secondary display panel, which can show notifications and other elements.

Globally, the ROG Phone 6 Pro comes with 18GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs 89,999 in India and will be available in a single white colour variant.

As for the availability in India, the devices will soon be available in India probably by the end of the month. In all likelihood, it will be sold through Flipkart, where Asus will be announcing a couple of discounts and benefits for early adopters.

