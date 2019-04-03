Wednesday, April 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple may launch three OLED iPhones in 2020 including one with a 5.42-inch display

Apple's iPhones will also likely feature triple-lens rear camera arrangements come 2020.

tech2 News StaffApr 03, 2019 19:09:13 IST

Apple launched two iPhones with OLED displays in 2018 with the third smartphone, the iPhone XR, sporting an LCD display. Come 2020, that is likely going to change as sources from Taiwan's supply chain claims that Apple will launch three OLED iPhones in the coming year.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple's trio of iPhones in 2020 will feature OLED displays in 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, and 6.67-inch sizes. This could be great news for those who prefer using smaller phones at a time when most smartphones feature displays larger than 6-inches.

Apple may launch three OLED iPhones in 2020 including one with a 5.42-inch display

A customer looks at Apple's new iPhone XS after it went on sale at the Apple Store. Image: Reuters

Another noteworthy bit of information from the report is that the smallest iPhone model coming in 2020 will reportedly feature new Y-Octa panels from Samsung or LG that will allow Apple to make the display thinner than on previous iPhones.

Estimates from the Taiwan handset component supply chain also claim that Apple will ship between 80 and 82 million iPhones in the first half of this year and around 180-190 million units for all of 2019.

As per sources close to the publication, Samsung will remain Apple's prime OLED panel supplier, followed by LG and TOE Technology. This information also arrives on the same day when Japan Display, a company that earlier supplied Apple's LCD panels, has reportedly struck a deal with Apple to make OLED panels for upcoming models of the Apple Watch.

Earlier reports have stated that Apple's 2020 iPhones will feature triple-lens rear camera arrangements, better photo capturing tools and more capable processors (which is obvious).

Considering the fact that we'll likely see Apple launch these iPhones just before Fall 2020, there's still plenty of time for more news on the phones to flow in.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10


also see

Apple Watch

Japan Display to likely supply OLED screens for the upcoming 2019 Apple Watch

Apr 03, 2019
Japan Display to likely supply OLED screens for the upcoming 2019 Apple Watch
Apple Special Event Highlights: Apple Card and premium news, gaming and an on-demand video service launched

Apple

Apple Special Event Highlights: Apple Card and premium news, gaming and an on-demand video service launched

Mar 25, 2019
What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more

Apple

What to expect from Apple's 25 March event: News, gaming subscriptions and more

Mar 25, 2019
Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Apple

Apple highlights focus on privacy with new services, taking indirect jabs at rivals

Mar 26, 2019
Apple Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds design, charging case spotted in iOS 12.2 update

Apple

Apple Powerbeats Pro wireless earbuds design, charging case spotted in iOS 12.2 update

Mar 26, 2019
Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Apple

Apple's 'It's Show Time' event starts at 10.30 pm today: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 25, 2019

science

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019
Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Neuroscience

Which of our senses is the best? Scientists are still battling it out for an answer

Apr 02, 2019
Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Life on Earth

Earth's collapsing systems led to dinosaurs dying out – we're headed the same way

Apr 02, 2019
Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Methane on Mars

Scientists think they know what the source of methane in Mars' atmosphere could be

Apr 02, 2019