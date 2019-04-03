tech2 News Staff

Apple launched two iPhones with OLED displays in 2018 with the third smartphone, the iPhone XR, sporting an LCD display. Come 2020, that is likely going to change as sources from Taiwan's supply chain claims that Apple will launch three OLED iPhones in the coming year.

As per a report by DigiTimes, Apple's trio of iPhones in 2020 will feature OLED displays in 5.42-inch, 6.06-inch, and 6.67-inch sizes. This could be great news for those who prefer using smaller phones at a time when most smartphones feature displays larger than 6-inches.

Another noteworthy bit of information from the report is that the smallest iPhone model coming in 2020 will reportedly feature new Y-Octa panels from Samsung or LG that will allow Apple to make the display thinner than on previous iPhones.

Estimates from the Taiwan handset component supply chain also claim that Apple will ship between 80 and 82 million iPhones in the first half of this year and around 180-190 million units for all of 2019.

As per sources close to the publication, Samsung will remain Apple's prime OLED panel supplier, followed by LG and TOE Technology. This information also arrives on the same day when Japan Display, a company that earlier supplied Apple's LCD panels, has reportedly struck a deal with Apple to make OLED panels for upcoming models of the Apple Watch.

Earlier reports have stated that Apple's 2020 iPhones will feature triple-lens rear camera arrangements, better photo capturing tools and more capable processors (which is obvious).

Considering the fact that we'll likely see Apple launch these iPhones just before Fall 2020, there's still plenty of time for more news on the phones to flow in.

