FP Trending

Android TV, Google's line of smart televisions, is going to receive several improvements and enhanced features with its latest update.

Google gave out several new tools like Google Play Instant, the Play Store in the emulator, PIN code purchases, Gboard TV, auto low latency mode, and lean back library improvements to the Android TV developers in an official update on Monday (10 August).

The firm spoke about the growth of Android TV in the recent years and mentioned that there are now “over 80% more Android TV monthly active devices than a year ago". Google Play Instant is one of the most highly anticipated updates as it allows users to launching apps and games without having to install them first.

According to Venturebeat, the feature was first introduced in May 2016 as Android Instant Apps and renamed Google Play Instant in March 2018. It was later that year that the feature was finally accessible to all Android developers.

Next comes the pin code purchasing function. This will make purchases via the Android TV easier, since users will need to input the PIN instead of the Google Play password, according to XDA Developers.

Play Store support in the Android TV Emulator will help in testing features and subscriptions on the emulator without having to making any changes on the real device.

Now, Google is bringing ease in using speech-to-text and predictive typing by giving new layouts and designs to the Gboard. One of the most futuristic features is the Auto Low Latency Mode. Best suited for gaming, this comes with the HDMI 2.1 specification. This will be the only feature that remains Android 11-exclusive.

All other features will be available for the older versions (Android 9 and 10).