Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Q Beta 2 package reveals possibility of Google introducing a Pixel Theme app

Google may finally add the ability to customise accent colours, icon shapes, and fonts with Android Q.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 20:57:31 IST

It's been years since we started pleading Google for more customisation options in its stock launcher. The company's latest Android Q Beta 2 update is here and our prayers may have been heard.

According to Google, the new update includes behavior changes to help improve performance, battery life, security, and privacy. Developers at XDA Developers have also noticed that the update enables the use of dual-SIM on the Pixel 3, an iPhone X-style gesture bar and additional support for folding phones.

Android Q Beta 2 package reveals possibility of Google introducing a Pixel Theme app

Google Pixel 3 XL. Image: tech2/Prannoy Palav

But getting on to the most intriguing revelation of the latest beta — one of the developers at XDA have managed to unpack the product image from the second Android Q beta for the Google Pixel 3 XL and found a new app called “PixelThemesStub.” The ‘stub’ suffix here means that it's an empty APK that’s pre-installed so the Google Play Store can update it later.

Image: XDADevelopers

Image: XDADevelopers

There are no visual cues here but this app could introduce theme changes to the UI including accent colours, icon shapes, and fonts. We have already seen some basic colour and font options in the first beta of Android Q and this could be an addition to that.

There are various assets showing previews of each custom theme that will be available. Three custom themes with code-name “Anthony,” “Johanna,” and “Reiko.” are three strings that correspond to accent colour, icon shape, and font. With that, there are also four new wallpapers.

While these are early stages and Google might choose to leave the app out in the public beta versions, we really hope Google does allow us more customisations options with Android Q.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review


also see

Android

Google: 30.3 million app downloads on the Play Store in 2018 were potentially harmful

Apr 02, 2019
Google: 30.3 million app downloads on the Play Store in 2018 were potentially harmful
Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

Google

Google I/O scheduled from 7-9 May; Updates to Android, Maps, Gmail, Stadia expected

Mar 29, 2019
Nokia phones spotted sending data to China, Finnish watchdog to investigate the issue

Nokia

Nokia phones spotted sending data to China, Finnish watchdog to investigate the issue

Mar 23, 2019
OnePlus begins rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Closed Beta to developers

OnePlus

OnePlus begins rolling out Android Pie-based OxygenOS Closed Beta to developers

Mar 24, 2019
Vivo S1 with triple camera setup launched in China, sports V15-like design

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 with triple camera setup launched in China, sports V15-like design

Mar 27, 2019
Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Google Chrome

Google Chrome on Android to soon get swipe gestures to navigate back and forth

Mar 22, 2019

science

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019
India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Air Pollution

India, China accounted for half the global deaths from air pollution in 2017: Report

Apr 04, 2019
Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019