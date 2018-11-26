Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Android Pie based OxygenOS Open Beta to roll out soon for OnePlus 5 and 5T users

A stable Android Pie update is expected to come to the OnePlus 5/5T in December or early January.

tech2 News Staff Nov 26, 2018 13:22 PM IST

Roughly ten days after OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users in China began beta testing Android Pie 9.0 based HydrogenOS, OnePlus has now indicated that the Open Beta programme for global variants of the two phones is "almost out".

Asking users to wait on a little longer, a OnePlus representative in an announcement on its community forum page stated, "Some of you may have noticed that it has been 3 weeks since the last Open Beta build for OnePlus 5/5T. We'd like to shed some light that Pie for 5/5T is almost out for Open Beta."

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. Image: tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. Image: tech2/ Sheldon Pinto

The statement was made primarily because the Open Beta programme provides users up to two beta updates every month but OnePlus is yet to release a single update in November. There wasn't any ETA mentioned in the statement but the company is expected to roll out an update next week. A stable Android Pie update is expected to arrive sometime in December or early January.

Based on the changes introduced in the Hydrogen OS update for Chinese users, there are a ton of changes expected to arrive for OnePlus 5 and 5T users. These include a revamped UI design, a new background control solution for better RAM management, full-screen gesture support for 5T users, a refresh Android P shutdown interface icon and a number of other smaller changes.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users, who were also promised Android Pie are yet to hear from the company.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5/5T users in China reportedly start receiving Android 9 Beta on HydrogenOS

Nov 15, 2018

OnePlus Roaming

OnePlus Roaming is a paid service which lets you use data without a SIM card

Nov 20, 2018

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5 smartphones start to receive Android 9 Pie with HydrogenOS 9.0 update

Nov 14, 2018

OnePlus 7

OnePlus executive teases an unnamed phone, suspected to be the OnePlus 7

Nov 13, 2018

OnePlus

Upcoming OnePlus 5G phone expected to cost $100 more than the OnePlus 6T: Report

Nov 20, 2018

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6T starts receiving OxygenOS 9.0.6, optimises screen unlock feature

Nov 22, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018