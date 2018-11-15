Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 15 November, 2018 12:47 IST

OnePlus 5/5T users in China reportedly start receiving Android 9 Beta on HydrogenOS

We can be quite certain that OnePlus OxygenOS betas should also be announced over a short period of time.

While OnePlus had announced sometime back that all devices till the OnePlus 3 will be getting the Android 9 Pie update, it is yet to deliver on its promise for devices launched before the OnePlus 6. However, users in China can rejoice as  OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have just started beta testing HydrogenOS 9.0 which is the OxygenOS equivalent used in China.

OnePlus 5.

As per the changelog, courtesy of XDA-Developers,  here are the following things that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be getting.

  • New OnePlus UI design, more details waiting for you to discover.
  • New background control solution for a lighter and smoother experience.
  • New full-screen gestures (5T only) Android P shutdown interface icon
  • Replaced advanced restart communication.
  • SMS verification code to open the display, check the verification code faster step.
  • Optimised strange number identification function.
  • Added dual card mode to set the default card for a single contact or group.
  • Optimised call interface UI design applications.
  • Optimised experience of weather applications.

If the HydrogenOS beta testing for Android 9.0 has started, then we can be quite certain that OxygenOS betas should also be announced over a short period of time.

As of right now, nothing has been revealed for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.

