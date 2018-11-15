While OnePlus had announced sometime back that all devices till the OnePlus 3 will be getting the Android 9 Pie update, it is yet to deliver on its promise for devices launched before the OnePlus 6. However, users in China can rejoice as OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have just started beta testing HydrogenOS 9.0 which is the OxygenOS equivalent used in China.

As per the changelog, courtesy of XDA-Developers, here are the following things that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be getting.

New OnePlus UI design, more details waiting for you to discover.

New background control solution for a lighter and smoother experience.

New full-screen gestures (5T only) Android P shutdown interface icon

Replaced advanced restart communication.

SMS verification code to open the display, check the verification code faster step.

Optimised strange number identification function.

Added dual card mode to set the default card for a single contact or group.

Optimised call interface UI design applications.

Optimised experience of weather applications.

If the HydrogenOS beta testing for Android 9.0 has started, then we can be quite certain that OxygenOS betas should also be announced over a short period of time.

As of right now, nothing has been revealed for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.