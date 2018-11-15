While OnePlus had announced sometime back that all devices till the OnePlus 3 will be getting the Android 9 Pie update, it is yet to deliver on its promise for devices launched before the OnePlus 6. However, users in China can rejoice as OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users have just started beta testing HydrogenOS 9.0 which is the OxygenOS equivalent used in China.
As per the changelog, courtesy of XDA-Developers, here are the following things that the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T will be getting.
- New OnePlus UI design, more details waiting for you to discover.
- New background control solution for a lighter and smoother experience.
- New full-screen gestures (5T only) Android P shutdown interface icon
- Replaced advanced restart communication.
- SMS verification code to open the display, check the verification code faster step.
- Optimised strange number identification function.
- Added dual card mode to set the default card for a single contact or group.
- Optimised call interface UI design applications.
- Optimised experience of weather applications.
If the HydrogenOS beta testing for Android 9.0 has started, then we can be quite certain that OxygenOS betas should also be announced over a short period of time.
As of right now, nothing has been revealed for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones.