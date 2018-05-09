The Google annual developer conference saw a major update yesterday and it was none other than the much awaited Android P. However, it must be noted that there is still no sign of the name for the new Android flavour. We are betting on Peppermint and Polo, but you never know what Google will come up with.

Now, generally, whenever a new Android version is announced, the developer preview is out only on Pixel (in the past, Nexus) devices and it takes ages for other OEMs to get the latest Google flavour. With Android P, Google is aiming to change that perception so that the adoption of the latest version of Android is quicker, something that is severely missing on Android devices as compared to its iOS counterparts.

The developer beta preview for Android P is going to be available on 11 Android smartphones. Here are the device names:

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

Essential PH-1

Sony Xperia XZ2

Nokia 7 Plus

Oppo R15 Pro

Vivo X21

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

These are the phones that are currently selling in the market which are getting the Android P beta preview. But the yet to be released OnePlus 6 has also announced support for Android P from its launch day. The company has confirmed that its flagship phone will receive the update.

Samsung is conspicuously absent from the list of smartphones which would receive the update.

Since the focus is now on Artificial Intelligence, Android P is coming up with updates to make the battery more adaptive to the needs of the user, intelligent adaptive brightness modes, Assistant baked into Maps among many other things. One major addition to Android P is the presence of this feature called Digital Wellbeing which includes features like enhanced Do Not Disturb mode, App usage dashboard, Wind down feature and more. The idea behind Digital Wellbeing is to make you spend less time on your device when you should be paying attention to work or family.