Android 9.0 Pie roll out begins for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T oxygenOS users in open beta

The new features include Android P gesture navigation, expanded accent color customizations and more.

tech2 News Staff Dec 17, 2018 13:48 PM IST

Last month OnePlus OnePlus began rolling out the public beta version of HydrogenOS for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users.

Now, the Oxygen OS OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T users are finally getting the Android 9.0 Pie update, which is currently available only on open beta. The new features include the Android Pie UI, Android P gesture navigation, expanded accent color customizations and more. Users will finally be able to experience Android 9.0 Pie update, but only in the beta version.

Representational image.

Representational image.

Here's a list of all the new improvements.

System improvements include — an updated system to Android 9.0 Pie, brand new UI for Android Pie, brand new navigation gestures only for 5T, updated Android security patch to 2018.11 and optimizations for background app process handling.

There's also a new Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings

UI Improvements for emergency rescue include — optimised UI for speed dial and calling interface and also assigning a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using dual SIM.

Parallel Apps bring added support for more apps like Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, OLA.

The OnePlus 5 features a 5.5-inch full HD Optic AMOLED display and the OnePlus 5T features a 6.01-inch Full HD Plus Optic AMOLED display. Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset.

OnePlus 3 and 3T users were also promised Android 9.0 Pie, but we do not know when or if that will see the light of day.

