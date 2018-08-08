Android 9.0 Pie was officially announced for Pixel devices yesterday along with the Essential PH-1 now it would seem that Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2S could be next in line. The Mi Mix 2S along with a few other devices such as the OnePlus 6, Oppo R17, Vivo X21 and more were the first to be part of the Android Beta program.

This information comes from @xiaomiui on Telegram which leaked the alpha build of Android Pie for Mi Mix 2S in China. As per a report by XDA-Developers, this new ROM comes only in two languages of Mandarin and English so you might want to hold off if you want more language options.

The Mi Mix 2S has been rumoured to launch in India for a long time now, however, there are no indications as of now pointing towards an imminent unveiling of the device.

If you wish to download Android 9 release on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S there is a slightly complicated process to follow. Remember, this is only the alpha build and not the stable build and as such your Mi Mix 2S could be prone to crashing or encountering unexpected bugs. Best make a copy of all your data on the phone.

First, install the OTA by clicking on the link here. After that, you need to head over to Settings -> About phone -> Updates and tap the option “Choose update package.” Your update should start.