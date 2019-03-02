Saturday, March 02, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's counterfeit product problem is getting worse as it seeks to crack down

Amazon has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years

The Associated Press Mar 02, 2019 11:06:08 IST

The Carhartt hoodie that Laura Serghe bought two years ago looked phony. And then, what was supposed to be an Eastpak backpack, arrived recently with messy stitching and a label inside that peeled off easily.

Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck. Image: AP

Amazon logo atop the Amazon Treasure Truck. Image: AP

Both were bought from one place: Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer, whose rapid growth, particularly among third-party sellers, has led to a counterfeit problem.

“I’m not going to buy from Amazon anymore,” says Serghe, a freelance photographer in London who unwittingly bought what she believes were fakes. “I’ve had enough.”

Amazon has wrestled with counterfeit products on its site for years. But the problem seems to have gotten worse, with Amazon acknowledging for the first time in its annual report in February that fake goods could hurt its business and reputation. Now it’s trying to crack down: On Thursday, it announced a number of tools that it says will help reduce the amount of fakes on its site.

Counterfeits are a costly problem for the company since Amazon typically refunds shoppers who believe they were duped. Knock-offs could also cause shoppers like Serghe to lose their trust.

Looking back, Serghe says the prices of the items she bought were suspiciously low. The backpack, for example, was about 60 percent cheaper than authentic Eastpak backpacks she has previously bought.

“Now I’m questioning everything,” she says.

Counterfeiters usually get their products on Amazon through its growing third-party marketplace, where sellers can list their products directly on the site. It’s an important part of Amazon’s business since it allows Amazon to offer millions more products on its site. More than half of all products sold on Amazon last year came from third-party sellers.

The new tools Amazon announced Thursday include a way for brands to remove fake items from the site themselves, rather than reporting them to Amazon and then waiting for the company to do something. It is also using machine learning to automatically scan listings to remove suspected counterfeits and has created unique serial codes that can be placed on products during the manufacturing process, which can then be monitored by Amazon on its site.

Amazon says one of the brands using the tools is handbag and luggage seller Vera Bradley, which says it wants to make sure its customers get authentic Vera Bradley items from Amazon.

For now, the tools are invite-only, but the company says it will work to add more brands quickly.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
Private video

Private video
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019
National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science

National Science Day, shark & turtle conservation & Bandipur forest fire | This Week in Science
LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019

LG G8 ThinQ First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G First Look | MWC 2019
Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Google

Google to buy data migration firm Alooma to rival Amazon, Microsoft cloud services

Feb 20, 2019

Amazon

Amazon's Project Zero aims to let brands and machine learning tackle counterfeiting

Mar 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Relief to e-wallets: Reserve Bank of India extends KYC compliance norms by six months

Feb 26, 2019

Amazon

Amazon appoints PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi as a director on its board of members

Feb 26, 2019

Amazon

Amazon witnesses robot-human collaboration, now counts more than 25 robotic centres

Feb 21, 2019

Google

Google Cloud has nowhere near the vast customer base of Amazon, Microsoft: Reuters

Feb 21, 2019

science

SpaceX test launch of Dragon capsule on 2 March: When and where to watch it live

Mar 02, 2019

Water Crisis

Delhi's reserves of water are drying up, could bring 'Day zero' by 2020: NITI Aayog

Mar 01, 2019

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing used to treat patient with beta thalassemia blood disorder

Mar 01, 2019

SpaceX

SpaceX new Dragon capsule to carry dummy astronaut on its maiden flight this Saturday

Mar 01, 2019