Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 15 November, 2018 09:30 IST

Amazon says showrunner embroiled in #Metoo no longer involved in new show Gormint

Gursimran Khamba who was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, was accused of sexual misconduct.

An Indian comic embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct will no longer be the showrunner for an original series on Amazon.com Inc’s video streaming service, a top Amazon executive said on 14 November.

Gursimran Khamba, a co-founder of popular comedy collective All India Bakchod (AIB), was accused of sexual misconduct by an anonymous woman on social media last month. She accused him of “emotional blackmail” and of trying to force himself on her. Khamba has denied any wrongdoing.

AIB has since placed Khamba on a temporary leave of absence.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

At the time, Khamba was the showrunner and creator of “Gormint”, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML).

‘Gormint’ is a localized form of the word ‘government’.

“Khamba is not attached to the project at this point,” Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video India, told Reuters in an interview.

Amazon has so far remained silent on its association with AIB, which has largely suspended activity after the #Metoo campaign.

Tanmay Bhat, another co-founder, has also stepped down from the group after admitting that he continued to work with another colleague in spite of being aware of accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

The #MeToo campaign has shaken India’s entertainment industry. Prime Video’s global rival Netflix Inc was also drawn in after allegations were made against a lead writer of its first India original “Sacred Games”.

Netflix has since said it conducted an independent probe following which it would continue to work with the writer, Varun Grover.

Subramniam said Amazon was keen to resuscitate the Gormint project.

“We are focused on putting the project back together. It’s an incredibly witty and well-written show, and we remain super excited about being able to bring it to life,” he said.

The show, earlier titled “The Ministry”, was originally due to star actor Irrfan Khan, one of India’s top exports to Hollywood. Khan pulled out of the show in August, a few months after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumor.

Amazon launched Prime Video in India in late 2016 and has previously said the South Asian country is its fastest growing Prime Video market in the world.

It has so far launched five original shows in India, with a sixth, gritty crime drama “Mirzapur”, streaming on the platform from Friday.

“(The challenge) is probably to be moving as fast for our customers as the industry is moving,” Tim Leslie, global vice president at Amazon Global Video, told Reuters.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

also see

Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video in India is 73% cheaper than anywhere else in the world

Nov 12, 2018

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video announces addition of Hindi language support to its interface

Nov 13, 2018

Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting states there are no plans for cheaper prices in India

Nov 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Binny Bansal resigns from Flipkart on charges of 'personal misconduct': A case of opportunism on Walmart's part?

Nov 14, 2018

Audible

Audible audio books platform launched at Rs 199 per month with a free 30-day trial

Nov 13, 2018

NewsTracker

No transparency on transparency: Binny Bansal's Flipkart exit reflects a new normal in corporate culture

Nov 14, 2018

science

Particle Physics

Particle accelerator to study the brain, degenerative disease inaugurated in Brazil

Nov 15, 2018

Academic partnership

Two Indian and institutes collaborate on project to combat antibiotic resistance

Nov 14, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO GSAT 29 launch a success: Congratulatory messages from PM and others flood Twitter

Nov 14, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO's GSAT-29, India's latest communication satellite successfully launched into orbit

Nov 14, 2018