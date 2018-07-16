Monday, July 16, 2018 Back to
Amazon Prime Day 2018: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 1 pm today

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will be available for sale on Amazon from 1 pm on Monday.

With the Amazon Prime Day sale set to kick off at noon today, customers looking for deals on mobile phones may be in for a treat. The Xiaomi Redmi Y2which is usually only sold in flash sales in India, will be available on Amazon from 1 pm.

Amazon Prime

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India last month at a starting price of Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 12,999 for the higher end model. The prices during the Amazon sale on Monday will remain the same.

The Y2 has a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 3,080 mAh battery. There is a 3 GB and 32 GB internal storage variant, and a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage variant, both of which are going on sale on Monday. The phone runs Android 8.1 overlaid with Xiaomi's custom MIUI 9.5.

With its focus on selfies, the Redmi Y2 features a 16 MP AI-powered selfie camera, and vertically aligned 12 MP + 5 MP sensors on the rear side of the device. The rear side of the phone is nearly identical to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Other features include dual-SIM 4G VoLTE slots, space for microSD card, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a fingerprint reader place on the back. Powering the entire device is a 3080 mAh battery. The Redmi Y2 will be launched in three colour variants namely Dark Grey, Elegant Gold and Rose Gold.

Click here to read the detailed tech2 review of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2.

For the Amazon Prime Day sale, HDFC customers will be eligible for an instant discount of 10 percent upon purchase through debit or credit cards. Customers using Amazon Pay will get 10 percent cashback upon loading their Amazon Wallet.

