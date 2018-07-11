Wednesday, July 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 10:40 IST

Amazon Prime Day sale to offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones

Amazon will launch 200 new products from different brands (including OnePlus) during the sale.

Amazon's Prime Day sale will start at 12 PM on 16 July and the online retail website is offering massive discounts across various product categories including up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. The sale which is exclusive for Amazon Prime members will be active for 36 hours and will end on 17 July.

Amazon will launch more than 200 new products from top brands (including OnePlus) during the Prime day sale.

Amazon. Image: Reuters

Amazon. Image: Reuters

Xiaomi's Redmi Y2 will go on sale on the website at 1 PM on the first day of the sale. Amazon is also providing offers on payment and EMI options that includes 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank, No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,111 per month, up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange and 10 percent cashback on loading balance on Amazon Pay.

The discounted price of smartphones has not been mentioned on the website but a list of smartphones that will get a discount has been displayed on Amazon India.

The Amazon Prime Day sale. Image: Amazon India

The Amazon Prime Day sale. Image: Amazon India

The smartphones expected to get a discount listed on the website include the budget-friendly Moto G5s Plus, Honor 7X, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime. In the premium segment the Huawei P20 Pro flagship along with the OnePlus 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are also expected to see big discounts.

The Amazon exclusive OnePlus 6 is also expected to see some discounts during the Prime Day sale.

Other deals include up to 50 percent off on electronics and appliances, 70 percent off on home and outdoor products, 50 percent on daily need items, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and upto 70 percent off on products in books, entertainment and more.

Amazon is also providing a cashback of up to Rs 150 on BookMyShow, Dominos, Fassos and up to Rs 1,600 on booking flight tickets on Cleartrip.

tags


latest videos

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review

Asus ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

also see

Amazon

Amazon sets up VR booths in different Indian cities ahead of Prime Day sale

Jul 10, 2018

Xiaomi

Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: Xiaomi may decide against bringing this one

Jun 28, 2018

Max 3

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 leaked images show matte black finish and battery housing space

Jul 06, 2018

Xiaomi

Xiaomi to mark 4 years in India with a 'Mi 4 You' sale from 10 to 12 July

Jul 07, 2018

Rekognition

Amazon's controversial facial 'Rekognition' tech gets dropped by Orlando Police

Jun 26, 2018

Amazon Alexa

Amazon is finally rolling out its Alexa voice assistant in its iOS app

Jun 27, 2018

science

Data

Demand for data scientists in India soars by over 400 percent in one year: Study

Jul 11, 2018

Ivory

Traders are still selling illegal ivory openly across Europe, says report

Jul 11, 2018

Space

Zimbabwe launches space agency to deploy observation satellites, navigation systems

Jul 11, 2018

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018