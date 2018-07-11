Amazon's Prime Day sale will start at 12 PM on 16 July and the online retail website is offering massive discounts across various product categories including up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. The sale which is exclusive for Amazon Prime members will be active for 36 hours and will end on 17 July.

Amazon will launch more than 200 new products from top brands (including OnePlus) during the Prime day sale.

Xiaomi's Redmi Y2 will go on sale on the website at 1 PM on the first day of the sale. Amazon is also providing offers on payment and EMI options that includes 10 percent instant discount on HDFC bank, No cost EMI starting at Rs 1,111 per month, up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange and 10 percent cashback on loading balance on Amazon Pay.

The discounted price of smartphones has not been mentioned on the website but a list of smartphones that will get a discount has been displayed on Amazon India.

The smartphones expected to get a discount listed on the website include the budget-friendly Moto G5s Plus, Honor 7X, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime. In the premium segment the Huawei P20 Pro flagship along with the OnePlus 6, and the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 are also expected to see big discounts.

The Amazon exclusive OnePlus 6 is also expected to see some discounts during the Prime Day sale.

Other deals include up to 50 percent off on electronics and appliances, 70 percent off on home and outdoor products, 50 percent on daily need items, 50 to 80 percent off on fashion and upto 70 percent off on products in books, entertainment and more.

Amazon is also providing a cashback of up to Rs 150 on BookMyShow, Dominos, Fassos and up to Rs 1,600 on booking flight tickets on Cleartrip.