The Amazon Prime Day sale is kickstarting at 12 pm today, and there are over 200 product launches to look out for. Especially, for the OnePlus 6 Red Edition which will be going up on its first sale. The red variant of the smartphone will be available on both Amazon and the OnePlus India website. The device comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage and is priced at Rs 39,999. You can read our detailed review of OnePlus 6 here.

Amazon's flagship Prime Day sale which will take place in India for the second year in a row is offering massive discounts across various product categories including up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories.

The 36-hour sale will offer fast-track delivery exclusively to its Prime subscribers.

Further, there are several other launches in the electronics section. Intel will be introducing the 8th generation Intel Core processors for gaming laptops. Acer Nitro AN515 and MSI GL63 8RE are expected to launch today.

Western Digital will launch a portable hard drive. Sennheiser is set to launch an over-ear wireless headphone. American data storage company Seagate, will launch an external portable SSD. Samsung in its memory card segment, called the Evo Select class will launch 10 new memory cards. Godrej is set to launch Wi-Fi Home cameras for security and CloudWalker Streaming Technologies will launch a 4K ready Full-HD TV which runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Are you guys ready for #PrimeDay ? Keep these important tips by @ankitv in mind before you start shopping today. And stay tuned to https://t.co/KjYwoezMh7 for curation of the best deals on @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/MDq9ilosQD — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 16, 2018

In terms of offers, HDFC bank customers will get a 10 percent instant discount upon using their credit and debit cards. Prime members using the Amazon Pay to load balance and purchase products will get a 10 percent cash back.

If you aren't a Prime member already, Amazon has launched a monthly subscription that costs Rs 129 per month. They have also partnered with some telecom providers to include one year of Prime subscription with some of their high-end postpaid plans.