Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and more smartphone deals

The company’s annual Prime Day sale is active and hundreds of smartphones are selling at discounts.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 06:58:18 IST

The Amazon Prime Day sale has officially started and it will be running for two days on 15 and 16 July worldwide. Prime Day sale is an annual sale that happens every year where thousands of products across various categories including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, audio products, etc., are sold at discounts.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and more smartphone deals

Amazon.

As usual, this year’s Prime Day sale has hundreds of deals on smartphones. However, not all of them have high discounts. If you were looking to buy a new smartphone, we’ve listed down our pick of the smartphones that have considerably good discounts.

Apple iPhone XR

The most affordable iPhone for its generation is at its most affordable price ever. It comes with a 6.1 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels powered by a hexa-core processor. It starts with 64 GB of inbuilt storage and has a 12 MP rear camera and 7 MP front camera. It comes with iOS 12 OS out of the box. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is going for only Rs 49,999 (originally priced at Rs 76,900) whereas the 128 GB is priced at Rs 54,999 (originally priced at Rs 81,900).

OnePlus 6T

Although the OnePlus 7 (Review) has already launched, there’s a huge discount running on the previous generation OnePlus 6T (Review). However, it’s only running on the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. It has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, running on a 3,700 mAh. On the rear, there’s a 16 + 20 MP dual-camera setup whereas, on the front, there’s a 16 MP camera sensor. This variant of the OnePlus 6T is usually priced at Rs 37,999 and in the sale, it’s going for a massive discount selling for only Rs 26,999.

Here are some of the other smartphones that also have massive discounts running during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

  • Honor 8C (4 GB + 32 GB): Rs 7,999 (Original price Rs 12,999)
  • Honor View20 (6 GB + 128 GB): Rs 27,999 (Original price Rs 42,999)
  • LG G7 ThinQ: Rs 24,990 (Original price Rs 50,000)
  • Nokia 5.1: Rs 6,999 (Original price Rs 15,999)
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus (6 GB + 64 GB): Rs 11,999 (Original price Rs 18,499)
  • Nokia 8.1 (6 GB + 128 GB): Rs 21,999 (Original price Rs 31,999)
  • Oppo F11 Pro (6 GB + 64 GB): Rs 19,497 (Original price Rs 29,990)
  • Realme U1: Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 12,999)
  • Redmi 7 (3 GB + 32 GB): Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 10,999)
  • Redmi Y3 (3 GB + 32 GB): Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 11,999)
  • Vivo V15: Rs 19,990 (Original price Rs 26,990)
  • Xiaomi Mi A2: Rs 9,999 (Original price Rs 17,499)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Shinco

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Shinco LED TVs offering discounts for Amazon Prime members

Jul 13, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Shinco LED TVs offering discounts for Amazon Prime members
How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Amazon Prime

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Jul 12, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Jul 13, 2019
Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off: Here are some of the best offers and discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2019

Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off: Here are some of the best offers and discounts

Jul 15, 2019
How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Amazon Prime Day

How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Jul 13, 2019
How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Amazon Prime Day

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Jul 04, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019