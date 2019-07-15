tech2 News Staff

The Amazon Prime Day sale has officially started and it will be running for two days on 15 and 16 July worldwide. Prime Day sale is an annual sale that happens every year where thousands of products across various categories including smartphones, laptops, home appliances, audio products, etc., are sold at discounts.

As usual, this year’s Prime Day sale has hundreds of deals on smartphones. However, not all of them have high discounts. If you were looking to buy a new smartphone, we’ve listed down our pick of the smartphones that have considerably good discounts.

Apple iPhone XR

The most affordable iPhone for its generation is at its most affordable price ever. It comes with a 6.1 inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 828 x 1792 pixels powered by a hexa-core processor. It starts with 64 GB of inbuilt storage and has a 12 MP rear camera and 7 MP front camera. It comes with iOS 12 OS out of the box. In the Amazon Prime Day sale, the 64 GB variant of the iPhone XR (Review) is going for only Rs 49,999 (originally priced at Rs 76,900) whereas the 128 GB is priced at Rs 54,999 (originally priced at Rs 81,900).

OnePlus 6T

Although the OnePlus 7 (Review) has already launched, there’s a huge discount running on the previous generation OnePlus 6T (Review). However, it’s only running on the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage variant. It has a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display panel with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, running on a 3,700 mAh. On the rear, there’s a 16 + 20 MP dual-camera setup whereas, on the front, there’s a 16 MP camera sensor. This variant of the OnePlus 6T is usually priced at Rs 37,999 and in the sale, it’s going for a massive discount selling for only Rs 26,999.

Here are some of the other smartphones that also have massive discounts running during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Honor 8C (4 GB + 32 GB): Rs 7,999 (Original price Rs 12,999)

Honor View20 (6 GB + 128 GB): Rs 27,999 (Original price Rs 42,999)

LG G7 ThinQ: Rs 24,990 (Original price Rs 50,000)

Nokia 5.1: Rs 6,999 (Original price Rs 15,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (6 GB + 64 GB): Rs 11,999 (Original price Rs 18,499)

Nokia 8.1 (6 GB + 128 GB): Rs 21,999 (Original price Rs 31,999)

Oppo F11 Pro (6 GB + 64 GB): Rs 19,497 (Original price Rs 29,990)

Realme U1: Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 12,999)

Redmi 7 (3 GB + 32 GB): Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 10,999)

Redmi Y3 (3 GB + 32 GB): Rs 8,999 (Original price Rs 11,999)

Vivo V15: Rs 19,990 (Original price Rs 26,990)

Xiaomi Mi A2: Rs 9,999 (Original price Rs 17,499)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.