tech2 News Staff

During this Amazon Prime Day sale (15-16 July), buyers are getting several offers and discounts on gadgets, clothing, and services. In addition to these offers, Amazon has also partnered with HDFC to give several cashback offers to the buyers purchasing stuff during this sale via HDFC credit and debit cards. Additionally, there are some more cashback offers that you can get on using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

Offers on purchase via HDFC Credit and Debit cards

Buyers making a payment on Amazon via HDFC credit card, debit cards or EMI can get up to 10 percent off on the total bill, but the bill has to be above Rs 3,000. In case, the total bill is less than Rs 50,000, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750. In case of purchase of Rs 50,000 in one go, buyers will be provided with a flat instant discount of Rs 1,750 and cashback of Rs 1,750. One can save maximum up to Rs 3,500 under this offer. The company says that the cashback amount will reach buyers maximum by 17 October.

Amazon is also providing a cashback of Rs 750 just by applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

