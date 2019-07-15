Monday, July 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Cashbacks and offers available on HDFC credit and debit cards

Buyers can get a discount of up to 10 percent at purchase of Rs 3,000 and above during Amazon Prime Day.

tech2 News StaffJul 15, 2019 16:22:42 IST

During this Amazon Prime Day sale (15-16 July), buyers are getting several offers and discounts on gadgets, clothing, and services. In addition to these offers, Amazon has also partnered with HDFC to give several cashback offers to the buyers purchasing stuff during this sale via HDFC credit and debit cards. Additionally, there are some more cashback offers that you can get on using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards.

(Also Read: How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks)

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Cashbacks and offers available on HDFC credit and debit cards

Image: Reuters

Offers on purchase via HDFC Credit and Debit cards

Buyers making a payment on Amazon via HDFC credit card, debit cards or EMI can get up to 10 percent off on the total bill, but the bill has to be above Rs 3,000. In case, the total bill is less than Rs 50,000, buyers will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,750. In case of purchase of Rs 50,000 in one go, buyers will be provided with a flat instant discount of Rs 1,750 and cashback of Rs 1,750. One can save maximum up to Rs 3,500 under this offer. The company says that the cashback amount will reach buyers maximum by 17 October.

Amazon is also providing a cashback of Rs 750 just by applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card

(Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2019 kicks off: Here are some of the best offers and discounts)

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best deals on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers

Jul 15, 2019
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Best deals on Fire TV Sticks, Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and more smartphone deals

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Apple iPhone XR, OnePlus 6T and more smartphone deals

Jul 15, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

iPhone

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Best deals on iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, more

Jul 15, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Shinco LED TVs offering discounts for Amazon Prime members

Shinco

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: Shinco LED TVs offering discounts for Amazon Prime members

Jul 13, 2019
How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Amazon Prime

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Jul 12, 2019
Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day sale 2019: How to redeem cashback offers of Amazon Prime Day sale

Jul 13, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019