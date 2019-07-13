Saturday, July 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Here is a quick guide on how to shop during the Amazon Prime Day Sale on 15-16 July.

tech2 News StaffJul 13, 2019 15:05:25 IST

Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner now and it is bringing a lot of offers and deals. It is a 48 hour sale running on 15 and 16 July worldwide offering discounts, heavy cashback offers on shopping and even launching new products. It is not just limited to the shopping portal of the company, but Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music are also getting new original shows like "Comicstaan Season 2" and new celebrity-curated playlists.

All you got to do is become a Prime member and start shopping during Prime Day Sale. Customers within the age bracket of 18-24 years can also become yearly Prime members at Rs 499 which is half the actual subscription fee. You also have an option of splitting your subscription cost and benefits with a family member by opting for "Amazon household"

However, with so many deals going on, it can be daunting to keep up with it. So, here is how you can shop smartly in the Amazon Prime Day sale:

How to shop smartly during Amazon Prime Day sale: Tips and tricks

Image: AP Photo/Reed Saxon

How to shop during Amazon Prime Day sale

Step 1: Become a Prime member (Rs 999/year or Rs 129/month)

Step 2: Download the Amazon app on your device, you will be notified every time there is a new sale or offer

Step 3: Head back to the app on 15 July (Monday) as the sale will go live at 12.00 am

Step 4: You can add the preferred items to your cart and then buy it during the sale if they are available at better prices.

Offers you don't want to miss

  1. Get Rs 750 cashback just by applying for an Amazon Pay ICICI credit card
  2. Up to Rs 2,000 off on booking domestic flights via Amazon's website
  3. If you shop at the merchant websites like via Amazon Pay, you can get up to Rs 850 off.

Browsing through deals during the Prime Day sale can be daunting. So, here are a few tips and tricks that you should consider.

Have a wishlist ready

Since the deals just come and go within seconds during the sale, you need to be prepared with a list of things that you want. Amazon is giving an option of saving the deals before the sale starts so that you can just buy it as soon as the sale starts instead of searching for them and wasting time.

Make smart selections

Buyers should note that before making any purchase, they should thoroughly read the reviews and also the terms and conditions in case of an offer. You should be careful as to what brand does the item belong to and how is the quality of the product. Since it is a platform with many third-party brands, we would suggest you to stick to "fulfilled by Amazon" products only.

Also, one way to shop smartly will be to compare the prices of the item before and after the sale, this way you will be aware of how much are you saving and if it is worth it. For this, you can also price tracking tools like Buyhatke, Keepa or Price History to compare the prices.

Be on your toes

To get the most out of the sale, keep the notifications for Amazon turned on whether it is your phone or laptop. Since, "Lightning deals" are mostly sold out within minutes, this trick will let you be up-to-date with all the deals during the sale. You can also subscribe to Amazon sneak peak to see new deals.

Get Alexa on work

If you happen to have an Alexa enabled device, that might act as the cherry on top. You can just ask "What are the best deals on Prime Day?". Based on your previous shopping history, it will suggest you the best deals. Another thing that Alexa can help you out with is tracking the order by simply asking "Where has my order reached" and you will have the required details in seconds.

Happy shopping!

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

Amazon Prime

How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499

Jul 12, 2019
How to get Amazon Prime yearly membership in Rs 499
How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Amazon Prime Day

How to collect Amazon Prime Day cashback offers

Jul 04, 2019
How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Gmail

How to schedule an email using Gmail on desktops and smartphones

Jul 09, 2019
How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Google Maps

How to use Google Maps' new Explore, Offers and Recommendations features

Jul 11, 2019
How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Android

How to transfer contacts from iPhone to an Android smartphone

Jul 02, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Jul 01, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education needs a revival to sustain innovation

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 demonstrates India's potential, but engineering education needs a revival to sustain innovation

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan-2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan-2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019
Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Moon Mission

Can your mobile phone today power the Apollo 11 mission main computer from 1969?

Jul 10, 2019
Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Animal Behaviour

Like humans do: Gorillas form complex societies with tiers of old friends, family members

Jul 10, 2019