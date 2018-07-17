Amazon has had a dramatic Prime Day, from Jeff Bezos becoming the richest person recorded in modern history, to several users globally facing a site crash. To add to all this commotion, Amazon workers in Europe found the perfect day to go on a strike.

According to a report by The Washington Post, close to 1,800 Amazon workers in Spain went on strike on 16 July and thousands of more employees in Germany are expected to walk off their jobs on 17 July. Comisiones Obreras and Verdi services union, are the two unions that represent the warehouse workers. They have said that they primarily want three things – better working conditions, pay and health benefits.

Verdi Union's spokeswoman Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a statement on their website that, "the message is clear — while the online giant gets rich, it is saving money on the health of its workers,” demanding for labour contracts that guarantee healthy working conditions by the e-commerce giant.

Meanwhile, the Spanish workers at Amazon are on a three-day strike, and workers in Poland will stage a work slowdown, known as work-to-rule.

Amazon spokeswoman Melanie Etches via an email correspondence with The Washington Post has said that the company is committed to providing workers with “positive working conditions" and that “Amazon is a fair and responsible employer and as such we are committed to dialogue, which is an inseparable part of our culture."

Amazon's flagship Prime Day sale which kickstarted four years ago offered massive discounts across various product categories. The 36-hour sale will offer fast-track delivery exclusively to its Prime subscribers. In India, it took place for the second year in a row and is massively popular amongst customers.

While the sale was going on shoppers in the US and elsewhere in the world inevitably, struggled to access the website, and it had incredible traffic. Many customers reported that they were being shown an error message that read: "sorry, something went wrong on our end", reports the BBC.

With inputs from Reuters