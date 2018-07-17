Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 17 July, 2018 11:45 IST

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Users across the globe struggle to access the website

Amazon Customers saw an error message that read, "sorry, something went wrong on our end."

Shoppers in the US and elsewhere in the world are struggling to access e-commerce giant Amazon's website as one of its biggest annual sales, Prime Day, got underway.

Many reported the platform had crashed as soon as the two-day sale day began on 16 July, showing them only an error message that read: "sorry, something went wrong on our end", reports the BBC.

The issues are centred on the US but occurring on other continents too.

Amazon. Image: Reuters

Amazon. Image: Reuters

DownDetector.com, which tracks outages, most of the outages are centred on the US. However, it was also reported in Europe, Africa, South America, Russia, Asia and Australasia.

Others also reported experiencing problems with Amazon's video streaming services and its virtual assistant Alexa.

According to reports, users have experienced errors on both the desktop site and the mobile app, the BBC reported.

Some saw an error page featuring the "dogs of Amazon" and were unable to enter the site, while others could not enter specific product pages.

Many were unable to complete purchases at checkout, while others reported that the "deals" page and "Shop all deals" button had disappeared from the site.

Amazon launched Prime Day in 2015 and by 2017 it was its second biggest shopping day.

The 36-hour event was projected to break records again this year, with industry analysts estimating the company could make at least $3.4 billion in sales.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Beware of this bundled offer on TCL 55-inch 4K UHD TV

Jul 16, 2018

Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Workers strike in Europe over working conditions and pay

Jul 17, 2018

Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Xiaomi Redmi Y2 to go on sale at 1 pm today

Jul 16, 2018

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Offers on the Echo lineup, Kindle, Fire Stick and more

Jul 16, 2018

Amazon

Amazon Prime Day sale to offer up to 40 percent discount on mobile phones

Jul 11, 2018

Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: Offers on Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Moto E5 Plus, Honor 7X and more

Jul 16, 2018

science

Arabian Sea

Vast 'dead zone' in the Arabian Sea is expanding and climate change may be to blame

Jul 17, 2018

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018