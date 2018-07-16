With the Amazon Prime Day kicked off today, the e-commerce platform has put up deals and discounts across a variety of products that it sells on the portal. There are some notable deals on smartphones, gadgets, accessories, electronics, among other things.

Also on offer, besides products from different brands, are Amazon’s own devices like the smart speaker and kindle.

The Amazon Echo Dot, which is otherwise priced at Rs 4,499, is available at a 46 percent discount during the sale, bringing its price down to Rs 2,449. Even the higher Rs 9,999 Echo variant, is currently slashed by 30 percent, selling for Rs 6,999.

There is also a great deal on the Amazon Fire Stick, which is originally priced at Rs 3,999, but it is selling for Rs 2,799 during the sale. Do note, per the Amazon India website, this offer will end by 9 pm.

Are you guys ready for #PrimeDay ? Keep these important tips by @ankitv in mind before you start shopping today. And stay tuned to https://t.co/KjYwoezMh7 for curation of the best deals on @amazonIN. pic.twitter.com/MDq9ilosQD — Tech2 (@tech2eets) July 16, 2018

For people who have been waiting to move from books to ebooks, Amazon’s Kindle ebook readers have some great discounts on them as well. The Kindle Unlimited is down from Rs 2,388 to Rs 1,388 during the sale. Even the Kindle Starter is discounted by 20 percent, bringing its price down to Rs 5,598 from Rs 6,990.

The highest variant, which is the Kindle Paperwhite is also down 25 percent at a special price of Rs 9,498.

Be warned that these offers apply only when you are an Amazon Prime member, and make the purchase via the Amazon India mobile app.

In case you are not an Amazon Prime member, don’t want to invest in the annual subscription, but still want to avail the benefits of the ongoing sale, you can consider the monthly Amazon Prime subscription, which costs Rs 129 for one month.

If you are an HDFC customer, on making purchase via your debit or credit card, you can avail 10 percent instant cashback, on top of the mentioned discounts.

The Amazon Prime Day sale ends 17 July midnight.