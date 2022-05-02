Monday, May 02, 2022Back to
Amazon is offering massive discounts on iPhone 13, here’s how to take advantage of the price drop

Amazon is offering discounts ranging from five per cent to 11 per cent on the entire range of iPhone 13. Users can also get an additional discount of about Rs 11,000 more if they play their cards right.


FP StaffMay 02, 2022 10:21:30 IST

iPhone 13’s price saw a massive drop on Amazon, across all its storage variants. As a part of its Countdown Deals sale, Amazon is providing discounts ranging from five per cent to 11 per cent across all models of the iPhone. 

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on iPhone 13

The e-commerce platform is offering a discount of 11 per cent on the base variant of the iPhone 13, with 128GB storage. That brings down the price from 79,900 to Rs 70,900. The 256GB version is also getting a discount of 11 per cent, bringing its price down to Rs 79,900 from the current Rs 89,900. 

The 512GB variant is getting a five per cent discount, bringing its price down to Rs 1,04,900 from Rs 1,09,900.

Users can also avail themselves an additional discount of Rs 11,150 if they choose to go for the exchange discount, and have a device that can fetch that sort of a discount. That way, the base variant iPhone 13, with 128GB storage, can be picked up for as less as Rs 59,750.

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and an advanced, dual-camera set-up with one 12MP OIS wide unit and one 12MP ultrawide shooter. Users also get a 12MP EIS front camera that is capable of shooting selfie videos in 4K. The device is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, and 4GB RAM, which on paper may seem insufficient, but is actually way more than what one might need. 

Amazon is offering heavy discounts on iPhone 13

One might speculate as to why Amazon is providing such steep discounts on a premium product such as the iPhone 13, especially given that the upcoming iPhone 14 won’t be launched at least until September this year, as has been the norm with Apple.

The reason for these discounts may stem from the fact that Amazon and most e-commerce platforms need to clear their stocks if they want to get their hands on the India-made iPhone 13, which Apple started manufacturing recently at their Sriperumbudur facility. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart will be able to procure the new made in India iPhones with much better discounts and should be able to pass on those discounts to their customers.

