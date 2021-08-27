Friday, August 27, 2021Back to
Apple iPhone 13 series launch tipped for 14 September, pre-orders could begin from 17 September

Apple's new iPhone lineup may include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini; pre-orders expected to begin on 17 September.


FP TrendingAug 27, 2021 19:25:00 IST

The wait for the Apple iPhone 13 may finally be over soon, as Apple is said to be gearing up to host a launch event for the iPhone 13 and other products on 14 September. As per a FrontPageTech report, the new launches have been planned on the exact lines of the Apple roadmap. The Cupertino giant's new lineup may include the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 13 may sport a Sunset Gold colourway with dual rear cameras and a front notch.

For the uninitiated, Apple has planned launches every year in September, on a Tuesday in either the first or second week of the month. However, as the pandemic hit, bringing nations to a grinding halt, the tech giant faced its own share of hardships. Production was delayed and consequently, the company had to shift its launch dates and put the items on sale just after a month of unveil.

With the spread of coronavirus slowing, Apple may gradually return to its original schedule of September launches. The new lineup of products may be available for pre-order a few days after the event, on 17 September.

FrontPageTech recently published a fact-backing report based on source inputs. As per the report, the iPhone 13 lineup will be up for pre-order on 17 September and the sale may start from 24 September. Backing this, a tipster shared screenshots of all the new iPhone 13 models rumoured to be available at launch, for pre-order. According to him, the AirPods 3 could also be unveiled on 30 September, and could feature IPX4 water resistance.

