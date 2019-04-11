tech2 News Staff

As part of its ongoing Fab Phone Fest, Amazon India is running a quiz campaign of sorts that nets Amazon app users one prize a day via a lottery system.

The daily quiz is only available on the app and runs between 8 am and 12 pm. On 11 April, the quiz prize is Blaupunkt's party speakers. The previous day's prize was an Apple Watch.

To participate, you need to start off by ensuring you have the Amazon Shopping app on your smartphone, and that you are signed in to your account. Don't have an account? You need to make one to take the quiz.

Once you are signed in, on the home page, one scroll down you will take you to the 'App-only Quiz time' banner. When you tap on the banner (you won't be able to move beyond this point, if you aren't signed in), you will see big orange 'Start' button, along with the instructions and the terms and conditions mentioned below it.

The quiz involves five multiple-choice questions and if you correctly answer all of them, you'll be entered into a lucky draw.

Winners will be announced on 30 May 2019, and the prizes will also be sent out the same day, says Amazon.

