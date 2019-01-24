Friday, January 25, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon is testing autonomous robots for delivery, and they are called Scouts

Six of these robots will be roaming the sidewalks and streets of a Seattle suburb.

The Associated Press Jan 24, 2019 13:36:01 IST

Amazon is bringing delivery robots to the streets of a Seattle suburb.

The online shopping giant announced it started to test self-driving robots in Snohomish County, Washington, on January 23 that can bring Amazon packages to shoppers' doorsteps.

The robots are light blue, about the size of a Labrador, have six wheels and the Amazon smile logo stamped on its side.

Amazon Scout. Image: Amazon

Amazon Scout. Image: Amazon

Six of them will be roaming the sidewalks and streets of the neighborhood. Amazon says a worker will accompany the robots at first, but it did not provide additional details of how the service would work.

The company did not respond to questions about the test. Several companies have been testing similar delivery robots on college campuses that deliver fast food or snacks to students.

Amazon says its robot, which it is calling Scout, can navigate around pets and pedestrians.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)
Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019

Samsung's The Wall First Look: CES 2019
Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019

Pix Digital Backpack First Look | CES 2019
Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019

Mixologiq Automated Cocktail Maker First Look | CES 2019
Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

Nokia Solar Connected Bike First Look | CES 2019

also see

Robots

Robots will take over human jobs but it's not all bad as one might assume: CES 2019

Jan 10, 2019

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote launched at Rs 3,999 in India

Jan 16, 2019

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian sale to begin from 20 January, Prime members get early access

Jan 11, 2019

E-commerce

India's revised e-commerce regulations to hit Amazon, Walmart; US govt concerned

Jan 24, 2019

Amazon Echo Input

Amazon Echo Input launched at Rs 2,999 to make your old speakers Alexa enabled

Jan 17, 2019

Data privacy

Austrian data privacy activist files EU complaint against Apple, Amazon, Netflix

Jan 19, 2019

science

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019

Basic Income

India is attempting the biggest universal basic income experiment in history

Jan 23, 2019