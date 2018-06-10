Amazon has cut down the prices on its Echo devices like the Echo Dot and Echo smart speakers in India. The Echo Dot which was earlier selling for Rs 4,499 is now available at a price of Rs 4,099 while the Echo, which was earlier selling for Rs 9,999, has received a price cut of Rs 1,000 and is now selling at Rs 8,999.

Echo Dot has received an 8 percent price cut making it the most affordable device in the line-up of Echo speakers

Amazon Echo is a second generation smart speaker which sits in the middle of Amazon's entry-level and premium offering.

Amazon Echo Plus and Echo Spot continue to be sold at Rs 14,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively.

The Amazon Echo devices in February were announced to be available in more than 350 retail outlets in India such as Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and Crosswords.

Amazon has been facing a tough competition from Google as Google shipped around 3.2 million of its Google Home and Home Mini devices whereas Amazon shipped 2.5 million devices of the Amazon Echo in the first quarter of 2018, according to the Canalys report.

Amazon Echo Dot and Echo are both wireless, hands-free devices which can be controlled through the voice-assistant Alexa. With the help of Alexa, customers can play music, check the weather, make phone-calls, set alarms so on and so forth.

Alexa was recently in the news for recording a private conversation of a family rekindling the debate on privacy.