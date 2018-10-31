We are just a few days away from the start of the festive season and e-commerce websites are back with some good deals for online shoppers.

Flipkart a few days ago announced its Big Diwali Sale that sees various discounts on smartphones, gadgets and other electronics between 1 November and 5 November and Amazon did not want to be left behind.

Amazon has now announced its Great Indian Festival that will run from 2 November till 5 November.

As always, customers can expect a tsunami of deals and offers, so let’s have a look at what’s in store.

OnePlus 6T

Indeed, the highlight of the sale is the opening sale of OnePlus 6T which is expected to haul in a truckload of cash for the e-commerce site. This is more so because the OnePlus 6T will be exclusively sold on Amazon in India. Keeping in mind that this will be the OnePlus 6T’s first sale in the country, one can expect many exchange offers, cash-backs other deals to be a part of the launch.

For its first sale, the OnePlus 6T buyers will get an instant bank discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and for Citi credit cards. Amazon will also give customers an additional Rs 1,000 cashback that will be credited to your Amazon Pay Balance.

Apart from the above offers, buying a OnePlus 6T will also get you a discount on the Amazon Kindle service, Free Damage Protection from Servify and no cost EMI deals. Jio is also offering Rs 5,400 worth of discount coupons on future recharges (Rs 50 per recharge) along with up to 3 TB Jio 4G data.

Mobiles and accessories

OnePlus 6T aside, Amazon also has some offers on other smartphones that are on sale on its website. Those looking to buy a Samsung Galaxy A8+, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro and the RealMe 1 can check out exchange offers going up to Rs 6,000 off. Amazon will also offer low-cost EMI deals on smartphones starting from as low as Rs 999 per month. Assured value exchange offers will also be available on select devices with up to 70 percent off the current price. Smartphones aside, top-selling accessories will also start from as low as Rs 89.

Electronics

In this broader category, shoppers during the sale will be greeted with offers on laptops, cameras, headphones and storage products like hard drives. Amazon will offer up to Rs 30,000 off on laptops with EMI offers starting from as low as Rs 666 per month. There will be around 700+ cameras and audio devices on sale with up to 70 percent off on the usual price tags. Audiophiles will have to keep a close eye on the headphones section as there are often some attractive deals on popular brands. Alexa-enabled devices from Jabra and Bose will also see up to 70 percent off during the sale.

TVs and appliances

Amazon will have offers on up to 100 plus brands with deals on exchange offers, quick installation and free scheduled delivery. EMIs on Appliances will start from as low as Rs 290 per month. A highlight in the TV section will be the daily flash sales (that take place at 11 AM) on the Mi TV (49-inch) and BPL refrigerators.

Amazon will also offer up to 70 percent off on fashion brand and up to 80 percent off on home and kitchen products.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost