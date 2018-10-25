Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 14:34 IST

Diwali with Mi: How to buy the Mi TV 4A Pro and the Mi A2 at Re 1 today on Mi.com

On the last day of 'Diwali with Mi', Xiaomi is giving away the Mi A2 and the Mi TV 4A Pro at Re 1.

Today is day two of Xiaomi’s annual festive sale called the ‘Diwali with Mi’, which kicked off on 23 October across Xiaomi’s online and offline platforms. The sale will conclude on 25 October on mi.com, whereas at the Mi Store, the sale will go on till Diwali, which is on 7 November.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale, where each day, a new product is listed, which can be purchased just for a rupee. On 23 October, the Poco F1 was listed up for the Re 1 sale, while on 24 October it was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Well today, its the Mi A2 and the Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch).

The flash sales will kick off at 4.00 pm today on Mi.com.

Mi TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi

Mi TV 4A Pro. Image: Xiaomi

If you are interested to get your hands on the device for just a buck, here’s a step-by-step process to do so.

Just like any Xiaomi flash sale, the Re 1 sale also means that the smartphones may just go out of the stock in a flash of the phone’s sale going live. This means, that a few minutes prior to the sale going live, you must open the mi.com website, and stay ready. So that as soon as the Re 1 flash sale goes live, you can crazy-click on the buy button. Preferable to have multiple browsers open across desktop and phones.

Once you have the phone in your cart, quickly add in your card details, and get the one rupee payment out of the way. Ensure that you have your card details ready.

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

The recently launched Xiaomi Mi A2. Image: Tech2

Xiaomi also lets you add in your details to the website in advance, just for convenience.

Now, all you have to do it wait for your phone or television set to be delivered to you.

If you don't happen to get lucky, don't be too disheartened because Xiaomi is running a bunch of discounts on other products as well.

For more details on what to expect from the Diwali with Mi sale, read here.

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Private video

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

