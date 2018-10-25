Today is day two of Xiaomi’s annual festive sale called the ‘Diwali with Mi’, which kicked off on 23 October across Xiaomi’s online and offline platforms. The sale will conclude on 25 October on mi.com, whereas at the Mi Store, the sale will go on till Diwali, which is on 7 November.

As part of the sale, Xiaomi is also hosting a Re 1 flash sale, where each day, a new product is listed, which can be purchased just for a rupee. On 23 October, the Poco F1 was listed up for the Re 1 sale, while on 24 October it was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Well today, its the Mi A2 and the Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch).

The flash sales will kick off at 4.00 pm today on Mi.com.

If you are interested to get your hands on the device for just a buck, here’s a step-by-step process to do so.

Just like any Xiaomi flash sale, the Re 1 sale also means that the smartphones may just go out of the stock in a flash of the phone’s sale going live. This means, that a few minutes prior to the sale going live, you must open the mi.com website, and stay ready. So that as soon as the Re 1 flash sale goes live, you can crazy-click on the buy button. Preferable to have multiple browsers open across desktop and phones.

Once you have the phone in your cart, quickly add in your card details, and get the one rupee payment out of the way. Ensure that you have your card details ready.

Xiaomi also lets you add in your details to the website in advance, just for convenience.

Now, all you have to do it wait for your phone or television set to be delivered to you.

If you don't happen to get lucky, don't be too disheartened because Xiaomi is running a bunch of discounts on other products as well.

For more details on what to expect from the Diwali with Mi sale, read here.