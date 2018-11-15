Thursday, November 15, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 15 November, 2018 12:24 IST

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Sub, Kindle Paperwhite start shipping in India

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K also comes with an Alexa voice remote that can be bought standalone for Rs 1,999.

Starting on 14 November, a few new Amazon products will start shipping in India. These products include Amazon Fire Stick 4K with Alexa voice remote, an Echo Sub speaker and the new Kindle Paperwhite.

The Fire TV Stick 4K is priced at Rs 5,999. It is powered by a new quad-core 1.7 GHz processor that helps deliver 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ titles. Additionally, the Fire TV Stick 4K comes with Alexa voice remote lets you access various apps and Alexa skills. You can also buy this remote as a standalone one for Rs 1,999.

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4K

Amazon Fire Tv Stick 4K

The second device that has been added to Amazon's product catalogue is the Echo Sub, which is basically a wireless subwoofer and is priced at Rs 12,999.

Amazon Echo Sub. Image: Amazon

Amazon Echo Sub. Image: Amazon

The Echo Sub is compatible with all Echo devices, and you can create a 1.1 or 2.1 pairing with it for stereo sound. The subwoofer also has an equaliser feature that you can use to adjust the bass, mid-range and treble of the pairing simply by using your voice. Each band can be adjusted between minus 6 dB and 6 dB. To make an adjustment, just say, “Alexa, set the base to minus 6”, “Alexa, decrease the treble”, “Alexa, set mid-range to maximum”, or “Alexa, reset equaliser”.

Finally, Amazon India will also start selling the new Kindle Paperwhite, which is also priced at Rs 12,999. The e-book reader is 8.18 mm thick and weighs 182g. It features a 6-inch HD display with a 300 ppi resolution. It has five LEDs and an adjustable front light. The e-book reader comes with 8 GB storage.

New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

New Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

In addition to that, the Kindle Paperwhite is IPX8 rated, which means it is resistant to water immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes.

There are also a few covers that have been launched for the Kindle Paperwhite. There is a premium leather cover that is priced at Rs 2,999 in rustic. There are also black, merlot, punch red and indigo purple leather covers that are priced at Rs 2,399, and there are water-safe fabric covers in charcoal black, canary yellow, and marine blue, that will cost you Rs 1,799.

