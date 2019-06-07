Friday, June 07, 2019Back to
Amazon Fab Phone Fest on 10 June to offer big discounts on the OP6T, iPhone X and more

The Amazon Fab Phone Fest will run from 10-13 June and will also offer discounts on mobile accessories.

tech2 News StaffJun 07, 2019 18:33:55 IST

Amazon's Fab Phone Fest is returning yet again next week, offering a range of discounts on phones along with no-cost EMI options and exchange offers on many smartphones.

The Fab Phone Fest kicks on 10 June and runs on till 13 June but Amazon appears to have already provided a sneak peek at the biggest offers on store.

If you've been holding off to buy a OnePlus 6T, iPhone X, Huawei P30 Pro or even a Samsung Galaxy M30, this might just be your best chance of getting the best deal.

Amazon is also planning to lower the priced of a number of budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M20, Honor 9N, Redmi 7, and more. Phone accessories will also be listed at lower prices as part of the sale.

Amazon Fab phones fest poster. Image: Amazon India

The OnePlus 7 and Oneplus 7 Pro might be already here but the OnePlus 6T (review) is definitely still a great buy for the price being offered. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant of the phone will be sold for as low as Rs 27,999 during the sale period. That's a considerable dip in price considering the phone currently retails for Rs 32,999.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 which arguably offers the best display on a smartphone priced below Rs 15,000. While the base variant of the Galaxy M30 typically retails for Rs 14,990, the top-end variant of the phone, meanwhile, retails for Rs 17,990.

As part of the sale, the top-end variant of the Galaxy M30 (Review) with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage will be available for as low as Rs 14,990 with no-cost EMI and exchange offers as well.

The display on the Galaxy M30 is certainly the best we've seen on a budget device. Image: tech2

A number of other budget smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M20, Honor 9N (review), Vivo Y91i, Redmi 6A, Mi A2 (review), Redmi 7 (review), and Oppo A5 have also been listed to receive price cuts as well during the sale.

Premium smartphones like the Galaxy Note 9, the Vivo Nex, Huawei P30 Pro (review), and the Oppo R17 will also see slashed prices. The exact amount of discount on each of these phones haven't been mentioned yet, but Amazon does note that the price drop will be accompanied by an exchange offer for further reduction in overall cost.

The Huawei P30 Pro. Image: Omkar Godambe

No-cost EMI options will also be offered on the Nokia 8.1, Honor View 20, Vivo V15 Pro, and the Oppo F11 Pro. You can head to Amazon's dedicated page for the Fab Phone Fest to check out which other phone have been listed to be part of the sale.

