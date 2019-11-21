tech2 News Staff

Amazon has launched another device in its Echo lineup of smart speakers in India — Echo Flex Plug-in.

As the name suggests, the smart speaker is a simple plug-in device that can be directly put into a standard electrical outlet, avoiding the need for wires and chargers. The device also doubles up as an adapter (7.5W) as it comes with a built-in USB-A port or other devices.

The Echo Flex Plug-in enabled you to use Alexa to control compatible smart home devices. The device offers pretty much all the controls that other Echo devices offer; you can also connect it to your preferred speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for higher audio output.

The Echo Flex Plug-in can also be controlled using the Amazon Alexa app, which is available on both Play Store and App Store.

For privacy, you can also view, hear, and delete your voice recordings at Alexa Privacy Settings or in the Alexa app at any time. To delete by voice, you can also say, “Alexa, delete what I just said" or "Alexa, delete everything I said today”.

(Also read: Amazon Echo Show 5 review: The most confusing product thus far in the Echo lineup)

Amazon Echo Flex Plug-in: Pricing, launch offers, and availability

Echo Flex Plug-in is already available for pre-order and it will start shipping next month. As a limited period offer, Amazon says, on purchase of Echo Flex on Amazon India, users can avail a Wipro 9W Smart LED bulb worth Rs 2,099 for no additional cost.

(Also read: Amazon Echo Spot review: Visually appealing but expensive foray into smart speakers)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.