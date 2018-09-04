Tuesday, September 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 04 September, 2018 15:35 IST

Amazon brings support for Hindi to its mobile website and app for Android phones

Among Flipkart, Snapdeal, or Paytm Mall, Amazon is the first e-commerce platform to support Hindi.

Amazon.com on 4 September launched a Hindi version of its mobile website and app for Android smartphones in a bid to make deeper inroads into India’s fast-growing e-commerce market, stepping up its battle with Walmart’s Flipkart unit.

None of India’s other leading e-commerce portals—Flipkart, Snapdeal, or Paytm Mall—currently have a local language version of their apps or websites, and the move to launch a Hindi app and website could give Amazon access to tens of millions of new customers in India’s small towns and villages.

Amazon. Reuters.

Amazon. Reuters.

“What we believe is, Amazon.in in Hindi is a critical step to actually address the next 100 million customers,” Manish Tiwary, Vice President, Category Management at Amazon India told reporters at a news conference.

Amazon is looking to win over the next 100 million customers in the country, its India head Amit Agarwal told Reuters in April. The country’s e-commerce market is tipped to grow to $200 billion in a decade, according to Morgan Stanley.

You can now browse the app in Hindi, but it shows that it is in beta stage.

You can now browse the app in Hindi, but it shows that it is in beta stage.

Flipkart, along with its fashion units Myntra and Jabong, is slightly ahead of Amazon in India’s online retail, according to Forrester estimates.

Amazon also has plans to support more local Indian languages on its shopping app and mobile website and will also extend the service to mobile platforms beyond Android, said Kishore Thota, Amazon India’s head of customer experience and marketing, without giving a timeline.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

NewsTracker

Paytm Mall looks to deepen regional partnerships in fight with Walmart-controlled Flipkart

Aug 30, 2018

NewsTracker

Flipkart, Amazon India to deliver record e-commerce shipments during the upcoming festive season

Aug 28, 2018

The ABC of fashion in Delhi

Aug 31, 2018

Forget about being one of a kind because now it’s all about being #TwoOfAKind

Aug 20, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Samsung Galaxy A8 Star goes on sale for the first time at Rs 34,990 on Amazon

Aug 27, 2018

Honor Play

Honor Play to go on sale on 31 August at 12 pm via Amazon: All you need to know

Aug 30, 2018

science

Rat Fever

Flood-hit Kerala now battles 'rat fever': All you need to know about leptospirosis

Sep 04, 2018

NASA

NASA considers commercialising operations in low-Earth orbits to cut costs

Sep 04, 2018

Swine fever

China culls over 38,000 pigs amid fears of an African swine fever outbreak

Sep 04, 2018

Bacteria-fighters

Researchers create artificial 'lego cells' that can detect and fight bacteria

Sep 04, 2018