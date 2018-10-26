Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale has entered into its second phase and will last till 28 October. Amazon has partnered with Samsung and seems to have come up with huge discounts on Samsung smartphones.

These five days are filled with discounts, cash backs and a lot of other offers on electronic items on Amazon India.

Samsung has come down with an extremely exciting offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The device is set to go on sale for as low as Rs 45,000.

The phone comes with a dual camera, 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED display and 3,500 mAh battery pack.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with Exynos 8895 chipset and 3,500 mAh unit will be sold for Rs 43,990. There is also an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

According to the report in Livemint, Amazon considers this to be the lowest price ever on mobile phones.

The S9 Plus’s 64 GB model is currently on sale at Rs 61,900, 128 GB for Rs 65,900 and 256 GB for Rs 69,900.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 6 GB RAM model is has also seen a price cut and is available at its supposed lowest ever price of Rs 23,990.

Discounts are also available on other Samsung phones such as Samsung Note 8, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy On7 Prime and so on.

The Galaxy On7 Prime (4+64GB) will be available at its lowest ever price of Rs 10,990 and also comes with an option of Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay cashback.

In addition to all of this, customers can also opt for a 10 percent cash back of up to Rs 6,990 on ICICI and Citi bank cards.

Also if you choose to pay by EMI, there is also an offer of NO Cost EMI for up to 9 months on Samsung phones.