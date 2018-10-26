Friday, October 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 26 October, 2018 18:45 IST

Amazon brings new offers on Samsung phones, Galaxy S9 Plus up for sale at Rs 45,000

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime (4+64GB) will be available at its lowest ever price of Rs 10,990.

Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival' sale has entered into its second phase and will last till 28 October. Amazon has partnered with Samsung and seems to have come up with huge discounts on Samsung smartphones.

These five days are filled with discounts, cash backs and a lot of other offers on electronic items on Amazon India.

Samsung has come down with an extremely exciting offer on Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. The device is set to go on sale for as low as Rs 45,000.

The phone comes with a dual camera, 6.2-inch curved Super AMOLED display and 3,500 mAh battery pack.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Samsung S9 Plus. Tech2.

Also, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8  with Exynos 8895 chipset and 3,500 mAh unit will be sold for Rs 43,990. There is also an extra Rs 3,000 off on exchange.

According to the report in Livemint, Amazon considers this to be the lowest price ever on mobile phones.

The S9 Plus’s 64 GB model is currently on sale at Rs 61,900, 128 GB for Rs 65,900 and 256 GB for Rs 69,900.

Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus 6 GB RAM model is has also seen a price cut and is available at its supposed lowest ever price of Rs 23,990.

It's the dual cameras this year, but what comes next? Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Image: Tech2

Discounts are also available on other Samsung phones such as Samsung Note 8, Galaxy A8 Plus, Galaxy On7 Prime and so on.

The Galaxy On7 Prime (4+64GB) will be available at its lowest ever price of Rs 10,990 and also comes with an option of Rs 1,000 on Amazon Pay cashback.

In addition to all of this, customers can also opt for a 10 percent cash back of up to Rs 6,990 on ICICI and Citi bank cards.

Also if you choose to pay by EMI, there is also an offer of NO Cost EMI for up to 9 months on Samsung phones.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

also see

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 with Dex and S Pen support launched at Rs 57,900

Oct 18, 2018

Netflix

Netflix announces it will borrow $2 billion to fund original shows and content

Oct 23, 2018

Amazon Kindle

Amazon introduces all-new waterproof Kindle Paperwhite starting at Rs 12,999

Oct 16, 2018

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival to return on 24 October: Here's what to expect

Oct 18, 2018

Amazon delivery

Amazon pilots its Faster than Same Day service promising deliveries with 5 hours

Oct 25, 2018

Paytm

Paytm Mall sees a three-fold jump in transactions during festive season

Oct 13, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018