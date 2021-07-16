Friday, July 16, 2021Back to
Amazon Apple Days sale: Best deals on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini and more

During the Apple Days sale, buyers can get a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.


tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2021 09:43:14 IST

Amazon has announced that the Apple Days sale is now live in India. It will come to an end on 17 July. During this sale, the e-commerce platform is giving discounts and offers on Apple products including iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 Pro Series, iPad Mini, Apple Watch, MacBook Pro and more. Buyers will also get discounts of up to Rs 6,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards.

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12

As per Amazon, iPhone 12, launched at R 79,900, is now available at a starting price of Rs 70,900, down by Rs 9,000.

Apple iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Mini is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 66,400 on Amazon. It was launched in India at Rs 69,900 back in October last year.

iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro (Review) is currently available at a starting price of Rs 1,15,900. iPhone 12 Pro Max is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,25,900. The e-commerce platform is also giving an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank cards on the purchase of both handsets.

To recall, Amazon will host a two-day Prime Day sale in India on 26 July where buyers will get an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will get discounts and offers on Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, OnePlus 9, Galaxy M51 and more.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


