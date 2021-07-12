Monday, July 12, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: Best deals on Mi Smart Band 5, Redmi 10T Pro and more

Xiaomi is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Bank Credit cards during the sale.


tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2021 16:44:43 IST

Xiaomi's Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 is now live on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon India website, Flipkart.com and other retail partners. The sale will end on 16 July. During the sale, buyers can get discounts and offers on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, gadgets, smart TVs, power banks and more. Customers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit cards.

(Also Read: Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more)

 

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro. Image: Tech2/Sheldon Pinto

Xiaomi is also hosting flash sales at 4 pm every day where buyers can get devices at X99. These devices include Redmi Note 10S Frost white selling at Rs 999 while the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will be available at Rs 99. Another is the "Pick N Choose" sale that takes place at midnight daily. During this sale, buyers can pair two devices from the options and get discounts on both devices. These products include Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi 11X, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon and more.

Buyers can also get good deals during the "Hot Deals" sale held every day at 10.00 AM with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs19,999, Mi TV 4A (40) at Rs22,999, Mi Notebook i5 at Rs 54,999, and more.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999, Mi 10T 5G 8 GB RAM variant is now selling at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 5,000. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (Review) is also available at a price of Rs 36,999, down from Rs 39,999. Other than this, buyers will also get discounts at Redmi Smart Band, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds 2C and more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more

Jul 12, 2021
Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale to go live on 26-27 July: Best deals on iPhone 12 Pro, OnePlus 9, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and more
Realme Narzo 30A, Poco M2 Reloaded to LG W41: Best phones under Rs 10,000 (July 2021)

Best phones under Rs 10,000

Realme Narzo 30A, Poco M2 Reloaded to LG W41: Best phones under Rs 10,000 (July 2021)

Jul 07, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021