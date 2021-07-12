tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi's Mi Anniversary Sale 2021 is now live on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon India website, Flipkart.com and other retail partners. The sale will end on 16 July. During the sale, buyers can get discounts and offers on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones, gadgets, smart TVs, power banks and more. Customers can also get an instant discount of 10 percent on SBI Credit cards.

Xiaomi is also hosting flash sales at 4 pm every day where buyers can get devices at X99. These devices include Redmi Note 10S Frost white selling at Rs 999 while the Mi Electric Toothbrush T100 will be available at Rs 99. Another is the "Pick N Choose" sale that takes place at midnight daily. During this sale, buyers can pair two devices from the options and get discounts on both devices. These products include Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart Water Purifier, Mi 11X, Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon and more.

Buyers can also get good deals during the "Hot Deals" sale held every day at 10.00 AM with Redmi Note 10 Pro Max at Rs19,999, Mi TV 4A (40) at Rs22,999, Mi Notebook i5 at Rs 54,999, and more.

Launched at a starting price of Rs 37,999, Mi 10T 5G 8 GB RAM variant is now selling at Rs 32,999, down by Rs 5,000. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro (Review) is also available at a price of Rs 36,999, down from Rs 39,999. Other than this, buyers will also get discounts at Redmi Smart Band, Mi Beard Trimmer 1C, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Redmi Earbuds 2C and more.