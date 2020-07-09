FP Trending

Realme India has started sending out invites for a virtual launch event on 14 July, where it will unveil the Realme C11 smartphone. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Earlier this week, Realme also posted on Twitter: “Standing out with the highest rated smartphones in its segment on @Flipkart #realme C series is one of the most loved series with the best Battery, Processor and Display in its price segment. Stay tuned for the next addition!”

A series that successfully made its mark. Standing out with the highest rated smartphones in its segment on @Flipkart, #realme C series is one of the most loved series with the best Battery, Processor and Display in its price segment. Stay tuned for the next addition! pic.twitter.com/tv34J5jlf6 — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

This also makes it clear that the Realme C11 will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In another tweet, it revealed that there are more than 7.5 million Realme C-series users in India.

To ensure a #realmeForEveryIndian, the #realme C Series smartphones have led the way. And today we have more than 7.5 Million+ satisfied users. RT if you want more. pic.twitter.com/PYu0w3O2Ls — realme (@realmemobiles) July 8, 2020

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on the micro-blogging site gave information about the satisfaction ratings of C-series phones on Flipkart.

If the CEO’s tweet is anything to go by, then satisfaction ration for Realme C1 is 4.4 out of 5, while that for Realme C2 and C3 are 4.4 and 4.5.

We have reached out to the masses with #realme C series smartphones & user trust is evident with 7.5 Million+ users & highest satisfaction ratings on Flipkart.#realmeC1 - 4.4/5#realmeC2 - 4.4/5#realmeC3 - 4.5/5

Adding another stylish product to this series!

RT & reply to guess pic.twitter.com/gkrjO0AgKu — Madhav (@MadhavSheth1) July 8, 2020

He also added that the company is adding another product to the Realme C-series.

Realme C11: What to expect

Last month, Realme launched Realme C11 in Malaysia. As per the specifications that the device carried there, we can expect the smartphone to feature a drop-shaped screen and a square rear camera.

Further, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.