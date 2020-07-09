Thursday, July 09, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Here's what to expect from the smartphone

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.


FP TrendingJul 09, 2020 12:20:05 IST

Realme India has started sending out invites for a virtual launch event on 14 July, where it will unveil the Realme C11 smartphone. The event is scheduled to begin at 1 pm IST and will be streamed on the company's Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

Realme C11 to launch in India on 14 July: Heres what to expect from the smartphone

Realme C3. Image: Flipkart

Earlier this week, Realme also posted on Twitter: “Standing out with the highest rated smartphones in its segment on @Flipkart #realme C series is one of the most loved series with the best Battery, Processor and Display in its price segment. Stay tuned for the next addition!”

This also makes it clear that the Realme C11 will be sold on Flipkart and Realme.com.

In another tweet, it revealed that there are more than 7.5 million Realme C-series users in India.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on the micro-blogging site gave information about the satisfaction ratings of C-series phones on Flipkart.

If the CEO’s tweet is anything to go by, then satisfaction ration for Realme C1 is 4.4 out of 5, while that for Realme C2 and C3 are 4.4 and 4.5.

He also added that the company is adding another product to the Realme C-series.

Realme C11: What to expect

Last month, Realme launched Realme C11 in Malaysia. As per the specifications that the device carried there, we can expect the smartphone to feature a drop-shaped screen and a square rear camera.

Further, the smartphone will likely feature a 6.5-inch IPS-matrix display with a resolution of HD+ (1600×720 pixels). It will sport a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, Realme C11 has a 13MP (f/2.2) dual main camera + 2MP (portrait, f/2.4) with Super Nightscape night mode.

Powered by a Helio G35 chip, the phone will be equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. It will feature a Bluetooth 5.0 module and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Running Android 10 OS with a Realmi UI interface, it will likely comes with no fingerprint scanner.

Equipped with face unlock feature, Realme C11 weighs 196 grams.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999

Jun 30, 2020
Realme Narzo 10 to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 11,999
Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 get price hike of up to Rs 1,000, both will now start selling at Rs 8,999

Realme price hike

Realme Narzo 10A, Realme C3 get price hike of up to Rs 1,000, both will now start selling at Rs 8,999

Jun 24, 2020
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 respectively, Buds Q at Rs 1,999, Adventurer backpack at Rs 1,499

Realme

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched at a starting price of Rs 24,999, Rs 27,999 respectively, Buds Q at Rs 1,999, Adventurer backpack at Rs 1,499

Jun 25, 2020
Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, more

Realme X3 series

Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom to go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart: Pricing, specifications, more

Jun 30, 2020
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q to debut today at 12.30 pm: How to catch the live updates

Realme

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Buds Q to debut today at 12.30 pm: How to catch the live updates

Jun 25, 2020
Realme launch highlights: Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, Buds Q, Adventurer backpack launched in India

Realme X3 Series

Realme launch highlights: Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom, Buds Q, Adventurer backpack launched in India

Jun 25, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020