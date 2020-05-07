Thursday, May 07, 2020Back to
Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live and everything we know so far

Mi 10 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and will come with 5G connectivity.


tech2 News StaffMay 07, 2020 18:20:54 IST

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 108 MP camera smartphone⁠ – Mi 10 – in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The smartphone already debuted in China last year.

A few days ago, Mi 10 was also teased on the Amazon India website. A microsite dedicated to the device revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and will feature a quad rear camera setup that has a 108 MP primary sensor.

In addition to this, it also suggests that the smartphone will sport a punch-hole display that has front camera tucked in the top left corner. Mi 10 will also come with 5G connectivity and might be available in a blue colour option.

Xiaomi Mi 10 to launch in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST: How to watch it live and everything we know so far

Mi 10. Image: Amazon

The event will be livestreamed on all Xiaomi's social media handles at 12 pm tomorrow.

Xiaomi Mi 10 China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

Xiaomi Mi 10

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K.

In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging.

Notably, there may be a slight difference in specification of the Mi 10 variants launched in India. Stay tuned for complete details about the launch and the device.

