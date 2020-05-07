tech2 News Staff

Xiaomi is all set to launch its 108 MP camera smartphone⁠ – Mi 10 – in India tomorrow at 12 pm IST. The smartphone already debuted in China last year.

A few days ago, Mi 10 was also teased on the Amazon India website. A microsite dedicated to the device revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and will feature a quad rear camera setup that has a 108 MP primary sensor.

In addition to this, it also suggests that the smartphone will sport a punch-hole display that has front camera tucked in the top left corner. Mi 10 will also come with 5G connectivity and might be available in a blue colour option.

The event will be livestreamed on all Xiaomi's social media handles at 12 pm tomorrow.

Just 1⃣ day to go for the #108MP phone, #Mi10. Watch the Livestream tomorrow at 12 noon on our social media handles, https://t.co/D3b3QtmvaT and #MiCommunity. How many products do you think we are launching tomorrow? Comment with #Mi10. pic.twitter.com/C7l8Ckr3w5 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) May 7, 2020

Xiaomi Mi 10 China specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,340 pixels. It has a punch hole camera, a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 10 based MIUI 11.

In the camera department, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera on the front. It sports a quad rear camera setup that includes 108 MP primary sensor, 13 MP wide-angle camera, and two 2 MP cameras. The phone is also capable of recording videos in 8K. In terms of battery, Xiaomi Mi 10 houses a 4,780 mAh battery with 30 W wired and 30 W wireless charging. It also supports 10W reverse charging. Notably, there may be a slight difference in specification of the Mi 10 variants launched in India. Stay tuned for complete details about the launch and the device.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.